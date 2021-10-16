Intas launches the World's first SB-100mg Itraconazole

One of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, Intas Pharmaceuticals, has made a progressive breakthrough in the Antifungal Therapy domain with the launch of the world's first Super Bioavailable Itraconazole-SB 100mg by the Brand Name of Itaspor-SB Forte/Subawin. It has been recently approved by Indian Regulatory Authorities.

Conventional Itraconazole mainstay drug to fight fungal infection has high result variance and low patient compliance because of dosing dependence upon food, acidic beverage, antacids consumption etc. and overall cost of treatment.

Itaspor SB Forte/Subawinis expected to improve patient compliance and reduce the Doctor's counselling time. It will reduce dosing to half. Furthermore, patients can take it with or without a meal with just water or as directed by the physician. The cost of the therapy is also reduced substantially.

As per published literature and clinicians' experience, the Itraconazole molecule has low blood drug concentration, affecting safety and efficacy when taken orally. These blood levels highly vary from patient to patient. Moreover, the recommendation to take it with a full fatty meal and an acidic beverage further reduces patient compliance and adds to the problem of desired blood drug concentration. Another factor is the cost of therapy for fungal infection patients, as treatment duration varies from 3 to 8 weeks.

"Intas' newest formulation within the 25-year-old brand Itasporis formulated with Super Bioavailable (SB) Technology that makes 1 Itaspor-SB Forte capsule equivalent to conventional 200mg Itraconazole," said Dr Alok Chaturvedi, Senior Vice-president & Head - Medical Affairs, Intas Pharmaceuticals.

"Given the benefits of Super Bioavailable (SB) Technology like half the drug, no inter-patient variability, freedom to prescribe with/without food, any beverage, even with Antacids, and that too with a reduction in overall treatment cost certainly seems to be a win-win proposition.", said Dr R D Kharkar, Senior Consultant Dermatologist, Mumbai.

About Intas

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, manufacturing and marketing along with backward integration of APIs. Intas has more than 18,000 employees, sells products in more than 85 countries and has 14 manufacturing sites worldwide. The Intas group's revenues amounted to USD 2.1 bn in FY 2020, and the compounded annual growth rate of Intas' revenues has exceeded 25% in the past 10 years.

