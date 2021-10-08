InTWO achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle Award

InTwo (Previously, Levtech Consulting), a leading full-service provider for Microsoft cloud technology has secured the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award.

Membership in this elite group is based on business performance and sales achievement that ranks InTWO amongst the top Microsoft Dynamics partners globally.

InTWO and other Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead.

"Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize InTWO (Previously, Levtech Consulting) for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

Anilesh Kumar, EVP - Business Applications, inTWO said, "We are delighted to be part of the Inner Circle for the 4th time and achieve the Gold Competency in Cloud Business Applications. Once again, we have been able to consistently deliver true value to our customers and Microsoft, and the Inner Circle recognition is the ultimate mark of quality and performance in the Microsoft Dynamics channel. Being a part of this elite group will help us keep pace with the rapid innovation of Dynamics 365 and aid in planning the transformation roadmap for our customers in the best way possible, with an eye on the future. Undoubtedly, it is great to be part of this exclusive club as we transform from Levtech to InTWO, scaling the business in terms of technology capabilities as well as global footprint. I would like to thank our team, Microsoft colleagues and customers for all the camaraderie and support, and look forward to growing our success together in coming years."

2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit Summit in March 2022 as well as virtual meetings between July 2021 and June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

InTWO offers a comprehensive range of cloud technology services to deliver digital transformation, covering consulting services, cloud migration, infrastructure management and Azure managed services, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and business applications, MTWO, Microsoft 365, Modern Workplace and collaboration technology, and Data and AI.

Based on a recent merger of RIB subsidiaries including Dubai-based Levtech Consulting, InTWO has a global team of technology experts, hundreds of Microsoft certifications and over 10 Gold competencies across various Microsoft technology streams. With integrated technology capabilities across the Microsoft Cloud, InTWO will drive digital transformation across enterprise businesses globally in a secure, resilient, and efficient manner.

InTWO is a leading full-service Managed Services Provider (MSP) for Microsoft Azure and critical business applications with over 20 years of experience. We serve more than 1,000 enterprise customers in over 40 countries, from 9 offices around the world (Seattle, San Diego, Puerto Rico, Amsterdam, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Bangalore and Singapore). Our mission is to help companies achieve more with cloud technology.

We are committed to taking businesses to the next level by enabling and delivering the most innovative and flexible cloud infrastructure, productivity and business application solutions. With our integrated global capabilities in the Microsoft Cloud - Azure, Modern Workplace, Dynamics 365 and Data and AI, InTWO is part of the Global Azure Expert Managed Services Provider program, has more than 10 Microsoft Gold competencies and is member of the Azure Elite Group.

