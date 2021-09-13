Jalan Kalrock Consortium: Jet Airways to resume domestic operations

Jet Airways will start domestic flights in the first quarter of next year. The Jalan Kalrock Consortium has issued a statement in this regard. Jet Airways has been revived and is set to launch its first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai soon. International flights could be launched in the second quarter of 2022.

"The main objective of Jet Airways 2.0 is to re-launch domestic services by Q1-2022 and to launch international flights by the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Work is in full swing," said Jalan Kalrock member and Jet Airways executive. President Murari Lal Jalan has said.

“The Consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking. Senior Members of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium along with Jet 2.0 operations team led by the newly appointed Capt. Sudhir Gaur, accountable manager and acting CEO visited key airports last month and held productive meetings with them,” the new owners said in a statement.

The process to start operations with the Air Operator Certificate has already started and discussions are underway with the airport management regarding booking of consortium slots, infrastructure at the required airports and night parking with the concerned authorities, said a member of the Jalan Consortium.