Johnson & Johnson invites nominees from India for its Global Women in STEM2D Award

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced it is accepting applications for its 2022 Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Scholars Award.

The award, which aims to support assistant or associate academic professors in the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design, provides recipients with three years of mentorship from leaders at Johnson & Johnson and a total USD 150,000 (USD 50,000 each year).

The deadline for applications is September 27, 2021 at 9 a.m. HST, and guidelines and additional details are available here:.

Launched in June 2017, the Johnson & Johnson WiSTEM2D Scholars Award aspires to fuel development of female STEM2D leaders, and inspire career paths in STEM2D, by supporting the research of the awarded women in their respective STEM2D fields.

"COVID-19 has shown us that investments in research are critical to advance health for humanity and, as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, there is a great need for continued progress and innovation aimed at a healthier, safer and more equitable world," said Cat Oyler, Vice President, Clinical Transformation, Immunology and Integration Leader, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and WiSTEM2D University Sponsor. "Research shows that the pandemic disproportionally affected women in WiSTEM2D, with 70% unable to obtain funding, making this award more crucial than ever."

An independent External Advisory Board will select the 2022 winners, each of whom will represent one of the STEM2D disciplines. Last year, more than 650 highly qualified applicants from across the world applied for the award.

In order to apply for the 2022 WiSTEM2D Scholars Award, the applicant must:

Submit a university or school department head letter of recommendation (Each University/Institution can support one applicant per STEM2D discipline; 6 applicants in total).

Write 1,000 words detailing the proposed area of research. One additional page can be added for images, or references.

Submit her resume (three pages, font size 11), including a list of publications, presentations, abstracts, current financial support already obtained, other folio work and two references.

Submit a brief outline of the budget for proposed research.

For more information and to apply for the 2022 Awards, visit: .

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor