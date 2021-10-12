Karadi Path wins 'TSS Global Sustainability Award 2021'

Karadi Path Education Company has won the TSS Global Sustainability Award 2021 for Education.

The award recognises responsible enterprises in Education among various other sectors that have delivered impact and have played a significant role in promoting the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It was presented by TiE, a renowned group of Silicon Valley based entrepreneurs who have been policy makers, academicians, impact investors and thought leaders.

Social innovator and CEO of Karadi Path, CP Viswanath, said, "It is indeed an honour for Karadi Path to be recognized by the TiE fraternity of global entrepreneurs. Karadi Path has had the good fortune and unique opportunity to impact over 1 million children in India studying in privately run schools affiliated to different boards, and in the rural and tribal government schools delivering English language fluency. The learning innovation not only delivers the skill of the lingua franca to children but also gives them a newfound confidence and enthusiasm to learn in this connected world."

The shortlist featured over 100 companies that were selected for the award from 40,000 global entries. In the age where EdTech firms are seeing an unprecedented boom in India with numerous propositions available for parents and schools, this win records to be a significant achievement for Karadi Path. TiE's jury had focused on impact and tangible outcomes delivered by educational and other enterprises as the key differentiator in the winning entries.

The core committee of the TiE Hyderabad chapter that hosted the virtual award ceremony said, "The winners were selected based on a rigorous filtering process that took into account the current social impact created by the enterprise, the potential of future impact it can bring about, leadership demonstrated in that area, alignment of impact with the sustainability goals (SDGs), fundability (past and future), vision and growth over the last few years, sustainability of the revenue model, value proposition and differentiation created by the in the sector, and number of IPs developed by the organisation."

With a mission to provide "high impact low-cost" English programmes, Karadi Path Education Company is renowned for its work on several B2B and B2C language solutions to schools and parents creating scalable social impact with high-quality outcome-led products.

Karadi Path, an affiliate of India's pioneering audiobook venture, Karadi Tales, had earlier in the year won the prestigious London Book Fair International Excellence Award for Educational Learning Resources.

Headquartered in Chennai, Karadi Path Education company, aims to deliver literacy impact at scale in English language acquisition. The Karadi Path methodology of learning language through listening immersion, mime, music, storytelling and theatre, has impacted over 3,500 government-run schools, 1000 privately managed schools, 75,000 teachers, and a million learners over the years in 18 states of India. Karadi Path's allied enterprise, Karadi Tales, is India's pioneering audio-book venture and an award-winning children's publishing house.

