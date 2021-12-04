Karman Foundation by Namrata Tripathi is making a reform in the area of social service

Kindness and compassion are qualities that make us human.

Every time we see a small child asking alms or a beggar shivering with cold on winter nights, we feel sorry for them.

When government institutions could not help these people enough, many non-governmental organizations or NGOs came into existence and it seemed like all social problems will be tackled soon. But it didn't happen.

Like everything else, corruption found its place in many of the NGOs and hindered their effectiveness. But still, there are a few people that devote their time and resources to help these deprived ones without any outside financial support.

One of such good samaritans is Namrata Tripathi. Namrata along with his other close associates started a non-profit organization named "" which is based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The aim of the foundation is to make the lives of the deprived sections of the society better.

"Since most of our associates were brought up in a humble background, they have a sense of what it feels like to be deprived of something. This, in fact, helps us so much in tackling day-to-day challenges effectively", says Namrata.

The organization works through a group of volunteers that work on the streets. The first step is "Identification". Every street, every corner is searched and needy people are identified. After this is done, the volunteers move on to the next step that is "Collection of resources". At this step, resources that would be needed to help these people out are collected from the base. The final step, i.e., "Distribution" involves distribution of these resources to the needy. This work is done every day, without a break, and the volunteers return back only when they are assured that no one who seeks help is left out.

Apart from all this, members of the society also take out some time from their schedule to educate small children, whenever possible. The organization is also aiming to work ahead in situations like natural or man-made disasters.

Karman Foundation, takes no funding, but is open for all who want to volunteer with them in this noble service. Karman is a prime example of the fact that one can make differences even with limited resources.

