KONE India wins order to equip the 'Commerz III' Office Tower in Mumbai

KONE Elevator India, a leading elevator and escalator manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Finland-based KONE Corporation, has won an order to supply a suite of People Flow® solutions, including 53 custom-made KONE elevators, for the new 'Commerz III', a premium commercial building developed by Oberoi Realty Limited in Mumbai.

The 50-story skyscraper is designed to create a premium work environment and it is set to achieve LEED green building certification. The building will be located at the International Business Park area in Oberoi Garden City which also includes Commerz (mixed-use building) and Commerz II (LEED certified) commercial project.

KONE's order includes 42 KONE Minispace® and 11 KONE Monospace® elevators, with travel of 223 meters and the maximum speed of 6 m/s, all with custom finishes to further improve ride comfort and safety. The elevators will be equipped with KONE Destination Control System with turnstile integration to enable smooth people flow, avoid crowding and reduce waiting and traveling times. In addition, the contract includes KONE E-Link™ service for monitoring equipment while on site and one year of standard maintenance.

Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India said, "We are proud that our innovative people flow solutions and track record helped us win this order. All our solutions are based on leading eco-efficient, stylish design, and innovative technological platforms. We work closely with our customers and partners which help create great experiences for visitors and residents alike. The Commerz III project is one such project and an exciting landmark development which will cater to over 13,000 people each day. Oberoi Reality Ltd. is a very high-quality developer and focused on quality and design. It is always a real pleasure to work with them on their projects."

Vikas Oberoi, CMD, Oberoi Realty Ltd. said, "We have partnered with KONE India for Commerz III, our upcoming commercial building at Oberoi Garden City - Goregaon, Mumbai. KONE is known for their modern designs, state of the art, cutting edge products. Elevators form an integral part of the customer experience, and it is important to partner with someone who is also aligned with our vision to create contemporary developments. We trust them with this partnership and are confident that they will be able to surpass our expectations."

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The main contractor is Capacite Infra and the main architect is Woods Bagot.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2021.

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country.

KONE's production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has three training centers where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai, which is one of the eight global R&D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

