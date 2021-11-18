Konnect Worldwide Business Media concludes a successful digital event, SMART HOMES & Devices Innovation Forum 2021

successfully concluded one of the country's largest comprehensive smart homes automation forum, Smart Homes Innovation Forum 2021, in India today. At its first digital edition, the forum focused on discussions around - the future outlook and vision for the new decade, global and domestic trends, opportunities and the potential that India has to disrupt the smart homes automation industry.

The Smart Homes Innovation Forum 2021, witnessed participation from industry stalwarts, change-makers, growth agents, entrepreneurs and disruptors, who took the stage to share insights, learnings, and expertise. This event was supported by MediaTek and TechARC, amongst others.

In addition to the keynote addresses by industry experts, the forum delved into two in-depth knowledge sessions, curated around key topics including: Smart Homes Solution Trends & Market Growth Opportunities in India and Disruptive Innovations & Emerging Trends in Home Automation in India.

The event program was power packed with an impressive line-up of speakers (in alphabetical order) including:

* Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India

* Dr. Aloknath De, Corporate Vice President & CTO, Samsung R&D Institute India

* Anand Bhandari, Head - NB-IoT, Smart Utilities & Smart Assets, Reliance JIO

*Ashish Bajaj, CEO & Co-Founder, Elear Solutions

* Anshika Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Counterpoint

* Ashish Tijare, Founder & Managing Director, Intelligible Tech Solutions

* Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, TechARC

* Manish Misra, CIO - India Innovation Centre, Panasonic India

* Neil Savant, Founder & CEO, NUOS Home Automation

* Suman Lokanath, Country Manager, Snap One

* Vivek Yadav, Senior Vice President, Havells

* Vadivelu Narain, Director - Engineering & India Operations, Libre Wireless Technologies

* Vinay Agarwal, Managing Director, Intercraft IoT

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India , said, "Smart technology is a huge part of the hybrid new normal, and smart homes are now a major fixture in all our lives today. The SMART HOMES Automation Innovation Forum 2021 has been a wonderful opportunity to converse with smart home industry leaders and discuss the trends and market potential in the years ahead. As the global market leader in smart home technology, MediaTek is striving to enable innovative solutions for all demographics and this forum has brought forth several impactful aspects of smart homes."

Dr. Aloknath De , SVP & CTO, Samsung India further added, " I am honoured to be a part of the Smart Homes Innovation Forum, an excellent platform to witness disruptive technologies and be a part of effective conversations and exchange of ideas that are shaping the industry. "With Intelligent Digital Appliances and Smart Things Platform, we are now able to conceptualize Smart Living Room and Smart Kitchen. The proliferation of small IoT devices like light strips to TV sticks, thermostats to water-leak sensors are making homes comprehensively connected. And then devices like baby monitors, surveillance cameras, door locks are making connected homes secure."

Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, TechARC said,"Home Automation to make them smart is priority of urbanites across India cutting across metro and smaller towns and cities. Pandemic has expedited the process as it helps people to leverage multifunctional role required from houses."

Commenting on the successful culmination of the event, Rahul Sindhwani, CEO, Konnect Worldwide Business Media said, "The Smart Homes Market is growing rapidly due to the changing needs of customers, demand for greater comfort and security, recent advancements in connected consumer lifestyle technology, introduction of innovative products, and rising investments in this field. Therefore, through Smart Homes Innovation Forum we aimed to offer a platform wherein top business leaders, experts and like - minded participants could come together to explore synergies and interact about opportunities, future and all topics that are relevant to reflect upon the sector. I am extremely grateful to our industry partners & leadership speakers for their support and without them this success would not have been possible. We look forward to partnering with them in many editions in future."

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor