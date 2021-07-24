Korean companies, KOTRA, CII help Delhi Government prepare for 3rd COVID Wave in India

Six South Korean companies have joined hands to offer their help to the Delhi government with medical equipment and other supplies on Friday.

The medical supplies that are worth more than Rs 3.7 million include Oxygen Concentrator, Personal Protective gowns, high-end Masks, Pulse Oximeters, and Sanitizing Material and will be distributed to government hospitals and public health facilities in Delhi in the event of 3rd COVID wave.

Koren government's apex trade promotion department Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today handed over medical equipment and other supplies to the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) as part of Delhi government's fight against COVID.

It consists of Oxygen Concentrators with a nasal cannula (LE Corp.), 10,000 Personal Protective Gowns - PPE (Wallan Bio), 200 KG of Sanitizing Material (G-Sol), 60000 high-quality KF94 masks (Siheontech, GAONTech), and 100 Pulse Oximeters (MTEC Global). These will be distributed to government hospitals and public health facilities in Delhi that are in need of help in the event of the 3rd COVID wave.

Ramping up its efforts against possible 3rd wave of Coronavirus which seems to knock doors in India, the Korean companies G-Sol Corporation, Wallan Biotech, LE Corporation, Siheontech, GAONTech, MTEC Global with the support of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the government of the Republic of Korea in India handed over the supplies to the authorities at the DDC. The CII Secretariat was also present on the occasion.

Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairman - DDC, Govt. of NCT of Delhi said, "These medical equipments and supplies will be distributed to medical facilities or institutions in Delhi that are in need of helping hands. We sincerely appreciate KOTRA and Korean companies for their support and look forward to more such participation in our fight against the deadly disease."

Jeoung Yeol Yu, President - KOTRA, has been carrying out 'CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and ESG (Environmental Social Governance) Emergency Medical and Health Support Project' in India to combat COVID-19 pandemic by facilitating Korean Manufacturers of COVID-19 medical products and PPE kits by bringing their donations to India for the Indian government, institutions and corporate entities.

"As a second step, we decided to support Indian nationals through Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi and CII Foundation, and finally we will donate 8,000 KF masks more to Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for helping Indian nationals," said Mr. Moon Young Kim, Managing Director-KOTRA Southwest Asia.

In its bid to motivate more and more Korean companies to come forward and offer their donations to India, KOTRA is also providing incentives to such companies. KOTRA is bearing the shipping cost of the medical supplies which are imported to India and donating them to various agencies.

Last week, 2 Korean companies Yeil Healthcare and Hwasung Industry donated oxygen concentrators fitted with Oxymeters (Yeil), and safety suit sets to the United Korean Associations for the Korean community in India. Understanding their responsibilities towards the society these companies are coming ahead to help and support the needy during volatile times.

