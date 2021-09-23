Kumbhat Advisors invests in Marwari Catalysts, aims to strengthen startup ecosystem in Gujarat

Marwari Catalysts strengthens wealth management and financial domain expertise with its new investment from Kumbhat Advisors enabling a stronger platform and mentorship for Fintech start-ups to acquire first-hand knowledge and expertise from the top brand.

This investment aligns with Marwari Catalysts' vision of contributing to the growth of India's startup community, especially in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Kumbhat Advisors Pvt. Ltd., an established name since 1992 in the area of Project Finance, Debt Syndication, Private Equity and Financial Advisory Services, has invested an undisclosed sum into startup accelerator platform, Marwari Catalysts.

Marwari Catalysts said in a statement that it aims to leverage Kumbhat Advisors' expertise to evaluate its investments in the segment and achieve a much stronger foothold in evaluation, industry-relevant mentoring and identifying market opportunities.

Together, the aim is to invest in and grow potential businesses/startups across various verticals.

Sharing the rationale, CA Neeraj Kumbhat, Chairman, Kumbhat Advisors, said, "Investors have been getting moderate returns across asset classes, i.e. equity, debt, real estate and so on. In today's date the investors should look beyond traditional options and also understands the likes of startup funding to accelerate their investment portfolio returns. As an emerging asset class, startup investing is finding increased acceptance and allocation in the investment portfolios of HNIs and family offices. This asset class is increasingly being recognized for higher returns by fostering innovative businesses with unique and disruptive ideas."

Kumbhat Advisors has been advising clients and arranging finance for their projects across India for the past three decades. More than a thousand projects/promoters across various industries like Textiles, Chemicals, Engineering, Gems & Jewellery, Real Estate, Medical, Education, Paper and many other industries have benefited from their services. With a large and ever expanding client base, Kumbhat Advisors is one of the largest players in its segment.

Kumbhat Advisors P. L. is headed by CA Neeraj Kumbhat (Chairman), CA Mukesh Bothra (Director) and CA Mohit Kapoor (Director). Kumbhat Advisors is also involved in various other related business verticals like Mortgage & Housing Loans and Wealth/Portfolio Management & Equity Research Services. Now with the active foray in the Startup Ecosystem, the Company is working on the concept of a one stop solution for clients and businesses.

The company works closely with its clients to understand their actual requirements and to apply innovative and tailor made solutions to meet their financial objectives, which could be for business improvement, consolidation, foreign expansion, diversification or investment.

MCats' clever model of leveraging its strong and vast network of investors, to grow its portfolio companies, has demonstrated a fast-paced growth trajectory to its existing portfolio companies while providing good investor returns.

Commenting on the investment CA Mohit Kapoor (Ex. Goldman Sachs) said, "We, at Kumbhat Advisors, are truly excited with our investment in and association with Marwari Catalysts. Our objective is to firmly establish Surat and Gujarat on the Startup map of India, both in terms of investors and homegrown startups. Gujarat has been the leader in terms of industrial development and FDI in the country for the past many years and we feel the time is right for Gujarat to establish its name in the Startup Ecosystem also. Further Marwari Catalysts being an 'Accelerator' gives the right platform for our clients to make their investments in the Startup world."

"As we engage with Marwari Catalysts, we are continuingly being impressed with the deal flow of exciting start-ups and the vibrant team of Marwari Catalysts that is enabling the same. Such a vibrant ecosystem is highly desirable for investors, and is essential for building a sizable portfolio of startup investments. We believe that Marwari Catalysts would be the right enabler for our clients, and look forward to selective investments, collaborative growth, and remunerative exits for our startup investors," says CA Mukesh Bothra.

With a dedicated focus on startups from Bharat or tier-II and tier-III cities in India, Marwari Catalysts offers a 360-degree support to budding entrepreneurs, empowering them with access to capital, expert guidance on the technical know-how's, and networking opportunities with startup investors, HNIs and industry stalwarts.

"We are delighted to be associated with Kumbhat Advisors, as we look forward to playing our part as the Startup Ecosystem Advisor and leverage our expertise on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India to find the next-generation of startups that have the potential to bring large-scale disruptions. The vision of MCats & Kumbhat Advisors combined with the thriving startup environment can only result in great opportunities for the startup ecosystems across borders. We aim to be a global player and our next goal is to activate potential global partners to be part of India's successful startup ecosystem," said, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts.

Devesh Rakhecha, Founder & Director, Marwari Catalysts, added, "At Marwari Catalysts, our goal is to create the maximum entrepreneurial value by providing end-to-end support to both startups and investors, thus building India's most founder-friendly and investor-friendly startup eco-system. Through our association with Kumbhat Advisors, one of the leading players in its domain in India, we are confident that we can establish startup investments as a viable and lucrative asset class for established corporate entities and maximize the entrepreneurial value created across the board."

Marwari Catalysts' People: We are a closed knit group of professionals and successful startup founders with strong professional and academic credentials.

Our team comprises people with collective fundraise of $75mn+, exits of $500mn & rich cumulative professional experience of 500+ years working with world's top corporates.

Apart from being a family of 80 Co-founders, the vastly experienced team at Marwari Catalysts include 10+ Startup founders, 15+ Chartered Accountants, 7 IIT Graduates, 5 IIM Graduates, and 300+ Angel Investors.

Existing Investors are from US-Silicon Valley, UK, Muscat, Abu-Dhabi, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan & India.

Marwari Catalysts strongly supports the fact that their partnerships with startups are about discovery as well as execution and believes in value creation.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor