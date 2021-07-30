Kundan Group launches 'MyGoldKart' Digital Gold Investment Platform

Kundan Group has launched 'MyGoldKart', a new age Digital Gold & Silver Investment Platform, that helps customers meet their gold and silver investment goals.

The platform acts as a personal investment planner offering real-time market analyses to its users.

is an initiative by the Kundan Group to buy & sell 99.99% pure digital gold online. The application will be available in multiple regional languages to make it accessible to all. Kundan Group has also collaborated with BVC Logistics to ensure safe & secure doorstep delivery of Gold/Silver.

The group will provide secure vaulting of Gold/Silver with BRINKS - A Global Logistics Leader & Safe Vaults provider. Investors will be able to redeem their Gold/Silver anytime as Jewellery, Bullion or Cash.

Vidit Garg, Director, Kundan Gold Pvt. Ltd., said, "The legacy, trust and excellence of Kundan Refinery Pvt. Ltd. are reflected in the quality of its products & services. MyGoldKart carries forward the same trust and legacy for our customers. With the all-new investment platform, consumers can rest assured of operating in a secure environment and making profitable investments."

MyGoldKart has been strategically curated to provide its customers with an easy-to-navigate interface and meet all their gold/silver investment needs. To further ensure the protection of customer interests and built trust, the platform offers an instant certificate on completion of a transaction for the procured Gold/silver.

The platform is functional on browsers as well as an impeccably designed app available on both IOS & Android, which is easily accessible for all investors interested in gold.

MyGoldKart is a venture that carries forward the decades-old trust and experience of the Kundan Group. It is one of the best gold investment platforms in India and has an immense potential of helping people make profitable gold/silver investments.

Kundan has grown into one of the nation's leading manufacturing and exporting companies of the 21st Century with a turnover of 4 billion USD. In recognition of the company's multi-business portfolio that encompasses a wide range of businesses - from gold, precious metals, gold refinery, cosmetics to chemicals, agro commodities, polymers, petro product and the import of bullion and pharmaceutical items has added to its versatile dynamism. Kundan has been awarded by the Government of India as a recognized 'Four Star Export House', a nominated agency, also ISO 9001-2008 certified.

Kundan Gold Refinery is a most treasured business unit of "Kundan". For 20 years, KUNDAN has marked its presence in precious metals and continuously progressing for the tremendous achievements. Kundan Care Products Limited established one of the largest Gold and Silver refinery in India known as "Kundan Gold Refinery" well equipped with breakthrough technologies, state-of-the-art labs and highest quality standards. Kundan Gold refinery is acknowledged as a major importer of Gold and Silver. It is well known as the largest private gold refinery in India.

Awards and Recognitions

Award from India International Gold Convention (IIGC) :

"Promising Bullion Refinery & Promising Non- PSU Nominated Agency" for the year 2016.

"Promising Gold Refiner of the Year and Promising Non-Govt Nominated Agency" for the year 2017.

"Best Refiner of the Year and Leading Bullion seller of the year" for the year 2018.

"Best Refiner in Private Sector of the year and Leading Bullion seller of the year" for the year 2019.

Award from Indian Bullion Jeweler Association (IBJA) as "Best BULLION TRADER in Gold" for the year 2019.

