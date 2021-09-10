Launch of JioPhone Next delayed

Jio and Google said on September 10 that the JioPhone Next would be launched in time for Diwali. Jio and Google said on September 10 that the Jio Phone Next would be launched in time for Diwali. "Both companies have begun testing Jio Phone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages," Jio and Google said in a joint statement.

JioPhone Next will be powered by an optimised version of the Android Operating System, and include features such as Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters. Users will also be able to check latest cricket scores and weather updates, ask Google Assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check their balance on My Jio. Announced in June, Jio Phone Next was expected to hit the market today, September 10. The price point and other details about market availability are not out yet. Further details are expected in the coming days.

