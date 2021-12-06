Learning Matters, Bengaluru's AI based Ed-Tech receives Pre-series A Funding from Lavni Ventures and Angel Investors

Learning Matters, a Bengaluru based ed-tech company that uses Artificial Intelligence and voice technology to reinvent teaching and learning has received funding from Lavni Ventures and a group of angel investors.

The company will use the capital to accelerate development of its flagship ed-tech solution 'Tara' - a virtual voice teacher - as well as to accelerate its marketing initiatives across India.

Founded by G. Ramamoorthy, Gowri Mahesh and Saraswathy Ramamoorthy, Learning Matters is fixing the biggest challenge in India's educational system - reduced teacher proficiency and thereby, poor student learning outcomes - through its distinctive and holistic teacher upskilling and communicative English proficiency programmes.

Ramamoorthy, Co-founder & CEO, Learning Matters speaking about the funding said,"Ed-tech has typically, and narrowly, catered to schools and students in cities and in the upper echelons of the society. But the real need lies in the large sector of affordable private schools who urgently need solutions to improve their students' learning outcomes. Our AI-powered virtual voice teacher Tara has been enabling 1000s of students across the country to achieve their aspirations. Lavni Ventures' overlapping philosophy on creating a profitable and sustainable venture that is equally focussed on making an impact in the Indian education sector makes their investment in us exciting. The support from our angel investors gives our mission an extra strong thrust."

"At Lavni Ventures, we invest in startups that create significant social impact by breaking the barriers to equitable access to technology and expertise in a sustainable manner. We are delighted to invest in Learning Matters which delivers affordable technology-assisted teacher training and English language skilling for students," said Vasu Guruswamy, Partner and Co-founder of Lavni Ventures. "We look forward to working with the passionate team of Learning Matters to strengthen the educational foundation and improve learning outcomes at scale in government and private unaided schools," he added.

Learning Matters is an ed-tech company headquartered in Bangalore. Their vision is to make education scalable, sustainable and impactful. They accomplish this with their focus on upskilling teachers through their educational solutions and services for schools - Tara, a virtual, voice teacher that uses Artificial Intelligence and voice technology, and StarTeacher - a professional development and training programme for teachers. Their website is . They can be looked up on social media at: facebook: @LearningMatters.xyz LinkedIn: learning-matters and Twitter: @LMofficialHQ

Lavni Ventures is an early-stage investment firm that creates impact across the world by investing in companies developing cutting edge technologies with applications in new frontiers or high social impact. The Founders of Lavni Ventures bring years of global experience in technology development, operations, marketing, and finance to new and innovative companies. Lavni partners with potential investees first as mentors and develops long term trusted relationships before investing.

For more information on Lavni Ventures please visit .

For editorial queries please contact priyanka.shetty@learningmatters.xyz or +91 87922 87138.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor