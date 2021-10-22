'Level-up' the financial well-being of your loved ones

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize the importance of protection in our lives. Over 2.5 lakh people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country, many of them being the breadwinners of the family. This only highlights the importance of having a future-proof life insurance policy to rely on when it comes to protecting your family in your absence and help fulfil financial needs.

The primary purpose of life insurance is to provide financial security and stability to dependants in case of any life uncertainty faced by the insured. The policy pays a specified amount called a "death benefit" to the named beneficiary. However, if you were to understand the term clearly and also appreciate its importance in your life, consider "life insurance" as a 'backup plan for your loved ones'.

The sum assured should not only suffice the current needs but also the evolving lifestyle needs of the loved ones. That is possible only if the pay-out under the insurance policy is enough to compensate for the lost income due to the death of the policyholder. In case the sum assured is not carefully evaluated based on the future needs of the family, the insurance proceeds may exhausted sooner than you know.

To make a decision on the amount of cover you need, you must assess and consider aspects such as Your age, financial responsibilities, family's future financial needs, basic expenses based on your lifestyle, the loans you are servicing and also account for inflation and rising costs. When you buy a life insurance policy, you can also choose some extra benefits on top of the base policy, which are called "riders" or "add-ons". You can choose from add-on riders like Accidental Death Benefit or Accidental Total & Permanently Disability Benefit Rider and so on.

In today's ever-changing environment, there is a need for a new age protection plan that provides the flexibility to increase in sum assured linked to the significant events in life that demand higher protection. SBI Life Insurance has launched a unique new age protection solution 'SBI Life -eShield Next', that 'Levels Up' the coverage as the insured achieves life's prominent milestones. It is an individual, non-linked, non-participating, life insurance pure risk premium product and works by 'levelling up' the required insurance protection, by an increase in sum assured linked to the significant milestones in one's life, like getting married, becoming a parent or buying a new house.

The unique feature of the new age protection plan eShield Next is its 'level-up feature. It offers three plan options - 'Level cover, Increasing cover and Level Cover with Future-Proofing benefit'.

Level Cover Benefit: Here, the absolute amount assured stays constant throughout the policy term.

Increasing Cover Benefit: Here, the absolute amount assured on death increases by 10 per cent p.a. (simple) of the Basic Sum assured at the end of every 5th year of the policy.

Level Cover with Future-Proofing Benefit: This option provides consumers with the choice to increase their cover as they achieve life's important milestones like, getting married or becoming a parent or buying a house, without undergoing further medical tests.

Moreover, the plan offers the Better Half Benefit Option to cover the spouse after the demise of the life assured. This is essential because the surviving spouse will have the sole responsibility of the family and hence needs to be insured.

Also, the plan offers the option to choose the mode of payment of the death benefit- Lumpsum, Monthly Instalments: & Lumpsum + Monthly Installment. Based on the nature of liabilities, needs of your dependent family members, customers may choose an option that best suits their needs

With these and more features, this financial protection solution gives a boost to financial immunity by protecting one's present needs and also take care of the changing responsibilities. With its three plan options, it offers a distinctive customization feature that caters to the evolving needs of the consumers by providing 'simplicity of plans, security of being financially protected, flexibility to choose, affordability through convenient premium and reliability of whole life cover'.When buying the policy, consumers can choose an option that best suits their insurance needs.

This new age eShield Next level-up plan offers customers to fulfil their dreams with an increase in cover at crucial junctures and all of this covered in a single plan

This 'level-up truly future-proofs the financial well-being of your family.

