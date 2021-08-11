Libas Consumer Products Ltd signs contract with Govt of India owned Hindustan Salts Ltd

Libas Consumer Products Ltd has informed the NSE that its board will meet on 16th August 2021 to consider Bonus Issue.

It may be noted here that this investor-friendly company has rewarded investors with BONUS SHARES twice earlier.

NSE listed Libas Consumer Products Ltd has Signed an Exclusive Contract with Jaipur based, Government of India Enterprise, Hindustan Salts Ltd, a company that exclusively produces fresh rainwater salt in Sambhar lake in Rajasthan.

Sambhar salt is the only salt in India with a high PH of 9 to 11, naturally iodized and blessed with rare minerals used as medicine against corona and acidity.

Sambhar salt has numerous therapeutic values. The company also claims that its salt is anti-cancerous and enhances the functioning of the nervous system.

Hindustan Salt Ltd, a GOI Enterprise has authorised Libas to put a sticker of ph 11 depicting anti-corona and anti-acidity, the only natural and organic salt prepared in open sunlight in the 90 sq miles pans of Hindustan Salts in Rajasthan. The contract is for 50,000 MT.

With all these positive developments, Profitability and revenues are expected to rise many folds.

Libas Consumer is supplying imported rock salt and selling through its marketing network. Libas Consumer is the biggest supplier of a high-Quality grade of rock salt to Tata Salt.

Libas Consumer has the Biggest-selling network in India with All India wholesale traders as their clientele.

In this Covid phase, Rocksalt is selling like hot cake due to the immunity booster Factor.

Libas has several pharma companies as their Current customer base. These high PH value salt will be used in medicine. There is a very high demand from Pharma companies for high PH value salt.

Big Renowned HNI investors like Jyoti Jaipuria, Umang Kajaria, Madhukar Sheth, etc are holding shares in Libas, giving a boost to its creditability.

Libas Consumer Products has recently launched Men's innerwear, Women's innerwear (organics material), Nightwear, etc under the KGN brand, which will rerate the company upwards.

The Company is also exploring opportunities in consumer business for rock salt with various national level companies and prominent brands.

