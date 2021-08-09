Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd receives Neuro-Psychiatric Company of the Year 2021 Award

Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd India is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and export of pharmaceutical formulations.

Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd is honored to have received a prestigious award from CIMS MEDICA - Neuro-Psychiatric Company of the Year 2021 for third-party manufacturing services and innovative pharma franchise model.

Receiving this prestigious award is a proud moment for Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd motivating themto produce uniformly high Quality & Innovative Solutions in medicine that are globally accessible.

Lifecare Neuro is a well-renowned Third-party manufacturing Company in India wholly involved in R&D, production, export and marketing of the solid and powder form of Pharmaceutical formulations like Tablets, capsules and powders. It has more than 26 years of F&D and manufacturing expertise.

Incorporated in the year 1994 and located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd is committed to providing high-quality pharmaceutical and nutraceutical formulations using raw materials from reputed companies like Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddys, Biocon, Colourcon and so on.

Multiple pharmaceutical marketing companies have collaborated with Lifecare for manufacturing of Neuropsychiatry Range, thereby earning them recognition in the Neuro and Psychiatric medicine segment. The company also makes quality formulations in Cardio-Diabetic, General, Nutraceutical and almost all segments.

Yogendra Chopra, the Founder & Managing Director of Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd is a visionary and believes that everyone deserves good health and quality medical care. With over more than 40 years of experience in Marketing, Manufacturing, and Export of Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical formulations, he has significantly contributed to the healthcare industry.

The company envisions to be conducive to creating a healthier world by making accessible innovative and quality products.

The company is backed by a strong research & technical team consisting of scientists from different fields like pharmaceutical sciences, microbiology, chemistry and medical sciences. Lifecare manufactures a rich and varied product range in solid dosage form, including Neuro and psychiatric formulations in which it specializes.

The team religiously follows the guidelines of a good quality management system ensuring that requirements of WHO- GMP and other regulatory bodies such as those of good laboratory practice (GLP) are met. The pharmaceutical products are only dispatched after each production batch matches upto the 'Lifecare Quality Standard (LQS)' and has followed the regulatory requirements and any other SOP's relevant to the production, quality control and quality assurance.

Lifecare has over 1000+ registered brands under its banner and is consistently working to make a presence across the Globe. Having received the Neuro-Psychiatric Company of the Year 2021 Award, Lifecare is on a mission to improve the health care system globally.

Visit if you are looking for experts in PCD / Franchise Partnering, Third Party Manufacturing, Manufacturing on Loan Licence basis, Organizational, Institutional Supply and Export Operations.

