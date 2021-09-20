L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins order from Petronet LNG

Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Monday it has won a significant order from Petronet LNG, a joint venture company promoted by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

The contract is for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of two LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 170,000 m3 each for phase 3-B of Dahej expansion project in Gujarat.

LTHE said the project has been awarded through an international competitive bidding on a lumpsum turnkey basis.

"The award demonstrates Petronet LNG's trust on L&T's capability to deliver the project within a challenging schedule while ensuring excellent safety and quality performance," it said in a statement.

LTHE said it is committed to being an active EPC player in achieving the government's target of increasing the share of natural gas in primary energy mix from current 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

The company is is also executing LNG tanks for Dhamra terminal in Orissa.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, odular fabrication and AdVENT verticals, LTHE delivers design-to-build engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

( With inputs from ANI )

