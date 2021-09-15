Marathon Group launches 5th project in budget homes series in Bhandup, with 5000+ more homes in pipeline

today announced the launch of in Bhandup, the 5th project of Marathon NeoHomes, it's award-winning series of budget homes in Bhandup.

Marathon forayed into the Bhandup market with NeoHomes in 2018 and has successfully launched four projects already - NeoSkies, NeoHills, NeoValley and NeoSquare with over 1000 flats sold already and with 5000+ homes in the pipeline.

"The response we have got for so far has been overwhelming. We believe it reflects the Mumbaikars urgent need for high-quality budget homes in the city, built by a trusted name like Marathon, and that's the need we continue to address with the launch of NeoPark," said Mayur Shah, Managing Director, Marathon Group.

The newest launch Marathon NeoPark is a cluster development of approximately 6.5 acres with the Group launching the first tower Ashoka, with over 500 units. The project is located in Bhandup West at the Tulshetpada bus stop and is about 10 minutes from Nahur station.

"We are very excited by the location of the new project. It's in fact closer to Mulund than Bhandup - the upcoming 90 feet road will connect it to Goregaon-Mulund link road in less than 500m, making the Sonapur metro station under 10 minutes from the project," said Kaivalya Shah, Director, Marathon Group.

The project will offer smartly designed ranging from 242 to 285 square feet with launch prices starting 39.9 lacs (all inclusive) and measuring 173 square feet starting 26 lacs (all inclusive). The Group offers easy payment schemes and transparent pricing.

"Today, due to a lack of supply of high-quality budget housing, a whole class of Mumbaikars are pushed to buy homes in the slums which cost anywhere between 30-70 lacs. We aim to empower them with easy bank finance schemes to be able to afford quality homes built by a trusted name. This is a great opportunity for the average Mumbaikar to become a homeowner in Mumbai," said Kaivalya Shah, Director, Marathon Group.

The project will also offer a whole host of modern amenities including a clubhouse, gym, podium garden, terrace landscaping, lounge, indoor games, kids play area and more.

"Maintaining an active lifestyle is incredibly important, so while planning the amenities we've ensured that there's something for everyone in the family. This is the first NeoHomes project with a clubhouse," said Kaivalya Shah, Director, Marathon Group.

Marathon has ambitious plans for Bhandup and aims to launch a new NeoHomes launch every 3-6 months. The Group aims to develop vast tracts in Bhandup with a planned pipeline of 5000+ homes.

"We have an ambitious and aggressive vision to transform Bhandup into a sought after residential hub," said Mayur Shah, Managing Director, Marathon Group.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor