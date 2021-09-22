Masai School's 'Study now, pay later' option gives aspirants an opportunity to begin a career in software development

Masai School, an alternative education and career-focused startup, brings aspirants the opportunity to become successful software developers and kick start their career in coding at no upfront fee.

Masai School's programs are offered with the 'Study Now, Pay later' feature made possible through the Income Sharing Agreement (ISA) model followed by the company.

Through the ISA, aspirants have the option to enrol in the course for free and pay the program fee after successfully bagging a job of INR 5 lac per annum or more.

With the strong belief that anybody can code, Masai School is open to any individual keen on becoming a software developer. The company offers a 7-month high-intensity full-stack web and android development programs, along with providing personality development and soft skills coaching.

The eligibility criteria to enrol for Masai School's program is 12th standard pass. Upon completion of the program, Masai School also provides placement assistance to the students.

Speaking about the vision and mission of the company, Prateek Shukla, CEO & Co-Founder, Masai School said, "The Indian education system does not cater to all students at the same level. The challenges to access quality education and career focused training are numerous. Social status and financial barriers are often a part of the common hurdles in this path. We at Masai School aim to democratize access to quality education. To this front, we have integrated the Income Sharing Agreement (ISA) model as a business practice. With ISA, we are able to provide a fair and accessible platform for all coding aspirants. All our programs are built to mould learners into skilled and job-ready professionals. Our courses follow a very hands-on curriculum and are in-line with the current industry requirements. At Masai, students have the experience of working in a corporate setup while mastering their coding skills for 10-12 hours a day. We focus on the holistic development of our students, with personality and soft skills training along with coding."

By definition, an income share agreement (or ISA) is a financial structure in which an individual or organization provides something of value (often a fixed amount of money) to a recipient who, in exchange, agrees to pay back a percentage of their income for a fixed number of months. For all Masai School programs, learners can enrol for free and pay the program fee at a later date, once they get a job paying Rs. 5 lakh per annum or more.

By removing the financial barriers to access quality education, the ISA model has proved beneficial to many deserving students. A testament to this is the story of Mohammed Hassan who is a student from Masai School's first batch.

Hailing from a humble Indian family, Hassan did not have access to quality education. Despite completing his mechanical engineering, he lacked the right exposure for the outside world and could not find a suitable job that would do justice to his four years of education. Owing to family commitments, he had to instead take up a job in a workshop.

Despite various challenges, Hassan always dreamed of achieving big, and it was this determination that brought him to Masai School's Bengaluru campus. After months of commitment and hard work, during the Masai curriculum, Hassan landed at a leading social media start-up as a software developer, earning more than 8 times his previous salary.

Thanks to Masai School's Income Sharing Agreement model, Hassan could pursue the full-stack developer program without the burden of paying the program fee upfront. It has been more than a year since Hassan began his career as a developer and he is today Masai School's first student who has dutifully completed the terms of his ISA.

At Masai School, the Income Sharing Agreement (ISA) model gives students the option to 'Study Now and Pay Later' once they get a suitable job of or above 5 Lakhs per year. Currently, the company offers programs in Full Stack Web Development (full-time and part-time programs) and a UI UX Design Program (full-time program) and are planning to launch Data Analytics, Product Management and more programs over the next few months.

