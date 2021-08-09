MBBS in India or Abroad: Addressing the dilemma of medical aspirants

When it comes to studying MBBS then, various aspirants choose to look at pursuing MBBS in India.

Although, they face extraordinary challenges to get admission to government medical colleges of India; a large section of the aspirants are not fully aware of studying .

Reliably the number of students appearing for NEET is growing every year - over 13 Lakh medical students appeared last year. According to the National Medical Council, there are 554 medical colleges in India and over 83,000 students can get admission in the MBBS course offered by them. Hence, a considerable section of aspirants do not manage to get MBBS Admission.

On the other hand, foreign medical universities offer direct admissions with low admission requirements. Students can get admission in government and top-ranked medical universities in abroad without any entrance exams. Additionally, there are plenty of international medical universities that rank in the top 100 medical universities across the world - a few of them hold a better ranking than AIIMS Delhi.

Top universities

In India, there are limited government-funded colleges and students face tough competition to secure admission in them. On the other hand, medical seats in many developed countries are relatively easily available as they accept admission without any hurdle. Some of the top universities abroad include Russia, Ukraine and Russia.

Affordable fee and infrastructure

Further, countries abroad offer affordable fees and world-class infrastructure to pursue MBBS. Unlike India, countries like Russia, China, the USA and New Zealand invest a huge amount of money from their annual budget on education. They spend more on research and development work, due to which medical fees are pretty affordable there. In addition, international MBBS aspirants get access to hospitals for practical, laboratories for training and hostels for accommodation of international students. Further, for every 7 to 8 students there is a teacher which means that classes are less crowded so students get more attention from teachers.

Working opportunity and course duration

MCI/NMC approved medical universities in abroad offer a degree that is valid in many countries. It opens the door of opportunity for MBBS students to work in developed and developing countries. The course term in abroad is between 5 to 6 years including an entry-level position. The time taken to complete MBBS in India is 4 years and a half year that incorporates a preparation program under experienced specialists.

Value of global degree and quality education

Most of the medical universities of Ukraine, Russia, China, and other developed countries have approval from the top medical institutions of the world like WHO, MCI/NMC, and other countries which translates to wide access to work for students in many countries. On the other hand, there are few medical universities in India that offer a degree that allows students to work globally.

On the other hand, in terms of education, only government colleges and few private medical colleges offer a good education. While it is hard for medical students to get admission in government colleges due to limited seats and high score requirements; for private institutes, they have to pay expensive fees. In such cases, aspirants choose to study MBBS abroad as it not only offers a variety of colleges to study including a conducive atmosphere.

Role of rank in NEET and admission

The rank of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test plays a crucial role in MBBS admission for undergraduates in India. When it comes to studying MBBS abroad then students only need to qualify for the NEET exam and that's it. They are eligible for admission in govt/best medical colleges.

Top Countries to study MBBS Abroad and its criteria

Most of the Indian students choose Asian countries to study MBBS and other medical courses including Russia, China, the Philippines, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. Students between the age of 17 to 25 years can apply for enrollment.

Apart from this, aspirants must hold 50% or above marks in the 12th board exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as main subjects in intermediate board exams.

Also, the NEET exam is mandatory to pass by the candidate for admission in the MBBS course offered by NMC approved medical colleges in Noida.

To know more, visit:

This story is provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor