(MCQs Term 1 Boards) 10 th 12 th Exam Practice Sample Paper Series Released Today, along with CBSE Datesheet Update

With the Term1 board exams for class 10th and 12th approaching nearby, every student is feeling anxious in one way or the other. Term 1 board exams are starting from 15th November 2021, and only a few weeks are left for top-notch preparation. Students need to prepare according to the latest pattern of CBSE Sample Papers, which were released on 2nd September 2021.

With these new guidelines, it is crystal clear that students need to answer 40-50 questions within the time frame of 90 minutes which is a bit of a challenging task.

CBSE Class 10 th & 12 th Date Sheet 2021 (Term 1) 2021-2022 or CBSE Time Table 2021-2022 for Class 10 th & 12th board exam 2021-2022 is to be announced soon by the board, may be by mid-Oct. Even though many students don't have the privilege of quality teaching and are not able to attend the classes in an offline fashion, there have been two important announcements that have been made today.

They specifically target the class 10th and class 12th students who will be appearing for the term1 exams in the coming November. Firstly, just like the CBSE has uploaded the Question Bank on their official website for the Board Exams, now the Practice Book of sample papers for each subject for the students of CBSE Class 10th and 12th has been made available. It will comprise OMR sheets that will help the students to know the process of filling the OMR sheets and get familiar with them.

Secondly, they have introduced the Time Management Chart that will help the studentsto bifurcate their time and analyse how to devote time to each section just within 90minutes. To have in-depth knowledge about these updates, keep on reading further andget familiar with these updates to boost up your preparation strategy.

1. MCQ Sample Paper Release (Why It's Score Booster & A Big Update?)

The CBSE MCQ Class 10 & 12 Sample Paper Exam Series For Term 1 Board Exams2021-22 is designed with the assistance of the highly qualified teachers of KendriyaVidyalaya and the CBSE Experts at Oswaal, comprising of all the subjects for class 10thas well as class 12th students. Some of the key offerings of this book are:* These books offer you with the exam targeted 5 solved papers. With this, you willget the opportunity to solve a pool of questions that will ultimately help them onthe day of the exam. * You will even encounter 5 self-assessment papers for 10 th and 10 self-assessmentpapers for 12th that will help you to understand your weak points and you canwork upon them within the remaining time frame. This will help you study thattopic where you are lacking.* You will witness all the latest typologies of the MCQs * OMR sheets will be provided after every sample paper * With this book, you will even encounter the mind maps and chapter-wiseimportant pointers so that you can easily attempt any MCQ* You will witness the Academically Important Questions for the board exams* You can even scan the QR code with the book for detailed study* Includes Cognitive Learning Tools (Mnemonics For Quick Learning, Mind mapsFor Correlated Studies), Blended Learning Via Concept Videos* Includes MCQs Questions From Boards Official Question Banks* Most Likely MCQs Reframed From Top Weightage Question of (NCERT,NCERT Exemplars & Previous Years Solved Papers

All these features hand-in-hand make this a must-have book for the preparation for theupcoming Term1 board exams.

Here's the recommended link for CBSE MCQ Sample Paper Class 10 Exam Series For 2021-22 Term 1 Board Exams On Website: & On Amazon:

Here's the recommended link for CBSE MCQ Sample Paper Class 12 Exam Series For 2021-22 Term 1 Board Exams: On Website: & On Amazon:

Moreover, these are the only books that have been designed according to the latest guidelinesand patterns for board exams. Besides this book, you need to thoroughly prepare the NCERTand Exemplars for succeeding in your exams.

2. Time Management ChartYou will find the time management chart as one of the most important updates for CBSEboard exams. Some of the important key points that you can take from the time managementchart are as follows:*Students should devote not more than 3-4 minutes to a particular MCQ question whileattempting their board exam*A complete section-wise breakdown is provided so that students can preciselycomplete the section without any problem*Fill the OMR sheet in the revision time i.e., at the end, so that one can change theanswer if one wishes so

These charts are designed by the KVS experts and you can easily find them in the OswaalSample Paper practice books for term 1 for class 10th and 12th.

3. Important Do's and Don't

For excelling in term 1 board exams, make sure that you choose your study environmentproperly for the preparation and don't go for an environment where you will be distracted.Always be sure about the best resources that you need to follow for your preparation, anddon't only rely upon the classes and online lectures.

Make sure that you develop an achievable study schedule that you can follow religiously and not the one that you can't even follow. Also, manage your time properly and don't start study at the last minute for better results. You should keep your old test and quizzes handy for better preparation and stop being over-confident because it won't land you anywhere. While studying, take proper care of yourself and stop overlooking your health. These are some of the key points that you should keep in your mind for your board exams and stay self-motivated for better outcomes.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/Oswaal Books)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor