MevoFit introduces 100% Organic Cork Yoga Mat with TPE Padded Base

MevoFit has announced the launch of "MevoFit Cork Yoga Mat," a 100% Organic Cork & Natural TPE Mat.

It promises to make daily yoga sessions cozier and eco-friendly.

It's a 100% non-toxic mat with no glues, no PVCs, and no harmful chemicals. The ideal size of 72 x 24 inches with two thickness variants - 8MM & 10MM, including a TPE base is for better padding.

The natural cork and TPE padding offers users smooth yet non-slip surface. MevoFit's cork yoga mats have an amazing grip that will not slip and slide during any use.

The MevoFit Cork Yoga Mat comes in a perfect sizing for athletes and yogis, poviding adequate space to perform Yoga, Pilates and aerobics.

It comes in three color variants -Black- Cork Yoga Mat + Black TPE BaseBlue - Cork Yoga Mat + Blue TPE BaseGreen - Cork Yoga Mat + Green TPE Base

In order to make the mat portable, so that one can practice yoga at home or on the go, it comes with the below add ons:-

a. Carry Strap

b. Yoga Mat Bag

Eco-friendly build with an elegant design; a sustainable yoga mat that makes its users a part of the solution

The MevoFit Cork Yoga Mat is made from cork/rubber trees' stripped bark and does not involve cutting down trees. It is completely plastic-free and is produced from 100% natural rubber.

The graceful design of MevoFit Cork Yoga Mat has welcoming vibes to inspire daily yoga routine. The natural cork surface with TPE padding makes the perfect combination of comfort and sturdiness for a non-slip yoga mat.

MevoFit Cork Yoga Mat is lightweight to carry to the yoga class. And, free-of-charge add-ons like carrying strap and yoga mat bag makes it an effortless endeavor.

The MevoFit Cork Yoga Mat is the easy to clean - wipe the mat with a cloth damped in warm soapy water and dry it- no need to place the mat directly underwater. Just fold when it's dry.

Being a fitness lifestyle brand, MevoFit aims to integrate technology, trend, and fitness through its versatile product range. Wireless earphones, fitness watches & bands, yoga mats, organic green tea, gym gear, and bags from MevoFit are inspiring a healthy lifestyle for its customers.

For more information connect at: hello@mevofit.com

