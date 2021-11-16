MGCC-I in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted a Drive for a Cause on World Kindness Day 13th November, 2021

The initiative drive for a Cause is intended to take a break away from the daily grind, explore the unfolded possibilities of MG Cars and discover new people those that have a common vision in life to serve the society and are passionate about giving back to the community.

The MG Car Club India (MGCC-I), which is formed with an objective of bringing together all the MG owners and enthusiasts across the country constantly strive to create motoring events and activities that are truly world-class and certainly rewarding.

Nargis Dutt Foundation is a registered, charitable organization working passionately in the areas of Health & Education since 1981. They believe, no lives should be lost due to unaffordability of medical treatment and no child should be deprived of a good education due to lack of funds.

Drive of a Cause was first of its kind activity hosted by MGCC-I Mumbai to promote Girl Child Education and help them achieve the future they deserve.

The presence of Priya Dutt (Trustee- Nargis Dutt Foundation) along with Gautam Modi (Managing Director- Modi Group), Nidhi Modi (Director- Modi Group), Vivek Dhawan MG India Official, MGCC Officers and FICCI Flo Mumbai elevated the quintessence of the event and supported cause.

