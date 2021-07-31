Mission Dreams Media releases their new music label "Be You Records"

Mission dreams media released a new music label, "Be You Records" on 30th July 2021, on account of the musician, Sonu Nigam's birthday.

"Be You Records" is a music label that sprung out of the need for new ideas and realistic songs to connect to the majority of people. The project was created realizing the potential of underrated artists and the team was put together to consist of completely dedicated artists who had a passion for music and a desire to create a positive impact in society. The team consisted of fresh directors and underrepresented writers. Mission dreams media's aim was to develop and produce all kinds of music content varying from jazz and classical to hip-hop and rock.

The music label was released as an attempt to change the face of the fashion industry by giving opportunities to young and aspiring models and actors. Mission Dreams Media managed to sign and promote fresh faces from diverse backgrounds and fields in India. The Media house introduced new actors- Muskan L, the Winner of Mission Dreams Miss India 2019 & Nikhilesh Tabhane, the captain of the Indian National Skate team- as the cast for the music video of the new label.

The team, being admirers of the Indian singer, music director, and actor Sonu Nigam's work, wanted to launch the album on the day of his birthday. They aimed to create a difference and a positive impact in society by doing social and CSR work. Hence, food was distributed amongst about 3000 migrant workers, street hawkers, underprivileged people, and kids in the streets of Kolkata under the surveillance of the local police, as a tribute to Sonu Nigam.

The founder and CEO of Mission Dreams Media, Priya Priyambada says, "The record was named 'Be You' to signify how the artists had the creative liberty to stay true to themselves. We managed to create a music space where artists felt free and supported to express their unique creative visions. Our USP is the authenticity of the music we produce and the stories that appeal to all ages. We promote artistic music unlike other commercial labels, where they aren't concerned about the lyrics, visuals, or how it's impacting individuals. The music video will be totally unique. It will give you a flavored excitement towards the sport of skating. We just tried to do something different and out of the box, we hope the audience will like it."

Priya Priyambada has worked with various brands nationally and internationally. The fashion blogger gained popularity after she participated in Miss Global 2016. She later went on to be the CEO and director of Mission Dreams Pageants, a pan India beauty contest where winners get to take home awards, cash prizes, work contracts, and even brand ambassador bonds.

