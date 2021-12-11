Moonwhite Films International Film Fest - MWFIFF 2021 just got more bigger with the series 'Money Heist'

4th Moonwhite Films International Film Fest - MWFIFF 2021 Presented by SBI in Association with Anup Jalota was held LIVE ONLINE this year.

MWFIFF, Devashish Sargam (Raj) the Founder & Director, along with it's Jury Anup Jalota, Jaspinder Narula, Gufi Paintal, Pt. Suvashit Raj, Yogesh Lakhani, have added another new set of Awards Category in MWFIFF 2021 i.e. 'Non-Competitive Award' and 'Decade Award'.

Under the Non Competitive Award- Enrique Arce also known as Arturo Roman Arturito has been chosen and was Awarded for the 'Best Actor Supporting Role' from the series 'Money Heist' which is trending on Netflix & its part 5 has already been launched on 3rd December 2021.

Though Enrique Arce could not attend the film festival online due to his busy schedule but he has shared the video byte with MWFIFF, thanking the Jury, Founder & Director Devashish Sargam (Raj), the whole Mumbai, India. He has accepted the award prestigiously & he also added that this award will be very close to his heart as this is his first Award in Mumbai, and promised that next time he will be with MWFIFF in 2022.

The Founder & Director Devashish Sargam also added that the Jury Under Non-Competitive Award Category will choose the best film, actor, director, singer etc for the award, from the films, music video, web - series etc, from all over the world.

Under the 'Decade Award' category the Jury - Anup Jalota, Singer Jaspinder Narula, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Gufi Paintal, Pt. Suvashit Raj, along with Founder & Director Devashish Sargam (Raj) Presented this award to the Bollywood's most loveable singer Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan Shri Udit Narayan. Devashish Sargam (Raj) added that under this category every year the Jury will select those artists who have been serving the film Industry more than 10 yrs and will be awarded in this prestigious category.

Another continuous set of Award i.e. the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' was presented to the most loveable and versatile Padma Singer Anuradha Paudwal Ji, last year 'Lifetime Achievement Award' had been Awarded to multilingual singer Usha Uthup Ji.

As the Film Screening and Award Ceremony was live online this year both of the Celebrities Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal Ji were present to receive the award online.

Some of the Chief Guests who were also present during the LIVE Online event were- K.D. Dewal - Ambassador of India To Armenia & Georgia, Hemant Kotalwar - Ambassador Of India to Czech Republic, Bart De Jong- Consulate General Of Kingdom Of Netherlands To India & Rieke Cadee, Pravin Raghavendra CGM - SBI Bank.

Some of the National & International Artists who performed during the Award Ceremony - Anup Jalota, Jazim Sharma, Sonali Singh, Suharssh Raj, Sumana Dutta Basu, Abshar Ahmed From - India, Katie Trubetsky & Ian Bamberger from New York & Lela from Georgia.

Further adding Devashish Sargam (Raj) said that I want to congratulate all the winners and nominees of MWFIFF 2021. Hundreds of films have come to us, out of which more than 40 national and international films have been selected Few names of the winners in MWFIFF 2021:- Feature Film, Covid 19 Ground Zero, Directed by Mustafa Ozgun Country France, Best Actress - Winner Laura Weissbecker, Best Actor Winner - Cyril Durel, 'Ruins' Directed by Jay Mohan, Country USA, has been Awarded for the Best Film Feature International Winner, Best Director Winner Jay Mohan & Best Actress Winner Gracie Piper, Short Film 'Binocular' Directed By Krishnan Unni, Country India has been Awarded - Best Film Winner, Short Film 'Justus' Directed by Anandhu Ullas, Country India has been Awarded Best Actor Winner Muhammad Ashar Sha, Short Film 'Sita' Directed by Abhinav Singh, Country India, Awarded for Best Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar Winner, Best Director Abhinav Singh Winner, Best Actor Supporting Role Lilliput Winner, Best Child Artist Om Kanojia Winner, Short Film - Antarvasna, Directed By Abhinav Singh Country India, Awards -Best Awarded for Best Actress Shivani Tanksale Winner, Short Film 'Love Birds' Directed by Kushal Srivastava Country India Awarded for Best Director Kushal Srivastava, Winner, Best Actor Adhyayan Suman Winner, Best Actor Supporting Role RJ Harshit Winner, Short Film 'Taashe A Musical Instrument' Directed By Prakhar Shrivastava, Country India Awarded for Best Film Winner, Best Actor - Dr. E (R) Azad Jain Winner, Special Festival Mention: Pari Chourasia, & Swastik Sharma (Child Artists).

Film Short International 'Nil difficile Volenti' - Directed By - Fabio d'Avino, Country- Italy, Awards - Best Film - Winner, Best Actor - Fabio D'Avino Winner, Best Actor Supporting Role Franco Nero Winner, Best Actress Supporting Role - Maria Paola Tedesco Winner, Web -Series International - Whisper Naked Shadow - Season 2 - Directed By Nora K, Country Czech Republic, Awarded for Best Actor Daniel Mavrov Winner, Best Actress Anna Lucie Schollerova Winner, Best Actress Andrea Hodikova Winner, Animation Short - 'VR The World', Directed By - Pravin J, Country India, Best Animation Film- Winner.

Animation Short International - 'On / Off' Directed By - Nicolas P. Villarreal Country Argentina Award for Best Animation Short International - Winner.

Music Video, 'Heer', Directed by Rahul Bala Country India, Awarded for Best Singer Jasbir Jassi Winner, Music Video- 'Ik Sufna' Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Country India has been Awarded for Best Actress Navneet Kaur Dhillon Winner, Best Music Video Director Mukesh Chhabra Winner, Music Video Rooh Da Hani Directed By Happy Aulakh Country India Awarded For - Best Actress - Jonita Doda Winner. Music Video 'Inteha' Directed by Nikki Sharma, Country India, Awarded for Best Music Video (Ghazal) Of The Year Winner, Best Singer Jazim Sharma Winner.

Music Video International: 'But You' Award for Best Singer Winner - Lela.

Pandit Suvashit Raj, a renowned astrologer, producer of short films and also a Jury member MWFIFF, who has been predicting for 35 years, said that this is the fourth year of the Moonwhite Films International Film Fest - MWFIFF and it is heading towards the heights. It is my prediction that this will go a long way. The reason for joining MWFIFF as Jury is because Devashish Sargam (Raj) is doing this festival without any selfishness. All the Jury members watch the films sent by the filmmakers very carefully and after that they are selected for the Awards and Nominees. We provide a great platform to talented filmmakers. We started it on a very small scale but big & renowned people started getting involved in it.

Padma Anup Jalota, Jaspinder Narula, Gufi Paintal encouraged Devashish Sargam a lot and supported him to take this International film festival forward.

Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota said being in the fourth year of MWFIFF 2021, it has got numerous film entries from across the globe and due to this we had to increase our team. Celebrities like Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan, Ambassador of Armenia & Georgia, Ambassador of Czech Republic and many more VIP guests have joined our International Film Festival MWFIFF 2021, so the whole world gets to know about the grandeur for the same. Next year we are expecting MWFIFF to be a huge film festival because we will be travelling outside India as well. I assure everyone who submit their films, feature films, music videos etc in Moonwhite Films International Film Fest - MWFIFF creates their prestige all over the world.

That's why people must send their creative films to it. The submission for the next year for MWFIFF will open from 6th January 2022. For more details please visit

