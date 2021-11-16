Moving Solutions expanded its legs to 28 states and more than 2500 cities

Movingsolutions.in, a trusted online transport service booking portal in India, has now expanded its logistics business by covering 28 states and 2500+ cities.

With the association of 2000+ authorized service providers, the company is offering a wide range of relocation services for household transportation, commercial shifting, bike, and car transportation services.

The company has currently more than 2000 service providers, who have their branches pan India. And by collaborating with them, Moving Solutions has now covered all the 28 states of the country. Well, the company is already working with a wide range of clients from different places and regions across the globe.

Moving Solutions is well-known for its quality services for both local and interstate relocations. It is an expert in packing & shifting and a complete relocation service provider too. The company understands the difficulties people face while hunting for the best packers and movers in India. Some even search for the service providers in their locality. Moving Solutions comprehends this well and provides the list of the most reliable and authorized moving agencies from different regions in India. Consequently, the company cooperated with several new clients to expand its business pan India.

In this competitive world, one will have to come with extraordinary offers to stand out from the crowd, and Moving Solutions did exactly that. The company has now nationwide footprints for transportation services. Their dedicated logistic partners will be there to help customers from dispatch to delivery of the items. They assist people to relocate so that they can be confident in the shipping process. Moving Solutions is associated with many logistics and transport companies in India that include car transporters, storage service providers, bike transporters, household goods transporters, etc. The directory has already extended its list by adding trustworthy moving companies and provides seekers with plenty of options to choose from.

Dipesh Kumar Singh - company's chairman, said, "The competition is getting tougher day by day. We had to overcome our competitors in the business. The logistics industry is rising and so is Moving Solutions. We are happy that we have covered all the states and more than 2500 cities and towns in India. Providing timely assistance to customers for their emergencies is our only goal. Although we have services across the globe, we were not entirely covering the nation itself. But now, we can proudly introduce ourselves as the complete relocation service provider in India."

As per the recent 2011 census, a large number of people move within the same district. Approx. 12% movement is inter-state. In fact, people relocate from village to village within the same district. Or, some relocate between districts within the same state. Hence, it was important for the online directory to stretch its legs even in the minor locations pan India. And Moving Solutions made it. Now the company is associated with only top or other urban cities but several companies in rural areas also.

"We know how much it is difficult for folks to get the right and reliable service providers at a genuine price. Not only the process can be time-consuming but also stressful. To eradicate the hassles and make the relocation process easier for customers we help them to find the appropriate movers and packers in their area. Getting professionals' assistance during a household relocation is imperative. Moving Solutions provides the list of those top-reputed house shifting service providers in India that people are seeking," the company's chairman later added. And, he concluded with a statement, "we are committed to making the relocation process easy for our customers with the help of the best , Mumbai, Kolkata, and several other cities."

On further enquiring about their strategies and future goals, the marketing head of the company informed, "We are not going to do anything exceptional rather we are sticking to the same strategy as it has given us positive results. Our main motive is to provide quality services to our customers and for this, we are only enlisting the reputed and trusted moving companies. All our associates have advanced their services and offers. From 4 - 16 feet containers, larger trucks, and trailers, they have everything which can be easily booked through our website.

But, their freight charges will vary according to the demand-supply scenario. Our team members are dedicated to making your move a memorable experience for you. Hence, we are taking as many necessary steps as possible to bring you the most reliable and suitable service provider. We strive to make ourselves the reputed brands of the logistics industry by offering quality assistance."

Though a few significant changes have been seen in the transport industry, it is still evolving. The demand for packing and moving services in rural areas has significantly increased. This is what has forced Moving Solutions to stretch out its legs pan India.

For more information visit

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor