Muddy becomes a hit; receives a good response from all across

Pragabhal's Muddy, India's first 4X4 mud race thriller film, is now screening in theatres all across, and right after its release, it has already become a blockbuster hit. The film received a massive response on its opening day itself and since then has been receiving rave reviews from everyone, and audiences cannot stop showering praises for the film and the team.

Expressing gratitude towards everyone for showering the film with praises, director Pragabhal says, "I thank everyone for accepting Muddy Movie. Your applause throughout the movie made the whole team happy. Thank you for accepting us, and that's our success."

Film's music director, KGF fame Ravi Basrur who has given a musical treat for his first Malayalam film, too has expressed his gratitude. He says, "Thanks to the people for your huge response. The sound was purely designed for the theatre experience, and you've accepted it. It means a lot."

A solid story base, backed with unique visuals and sound experience, Muddy, a full-time 4X4 mud race film, is produced for the first time in India and has already become a mass film. It is also the first film to be released in six languages, including English.

The film's choreography design was the biggest challenge for director Pragabhal as there were no other films to refer to for the Muddy race, and it took him five years of research to start the movie. The characters were given training in mud racing for two years, and national level real mud racers too were taken on board to be a part of the film.

The technicians behind the film have all proved their skills in Indian cinema. Apart from Ravi Basrur, Bollywood cameraman KG Rathish and 'Rakshasan' fame editor San Lokesh are a part of the team.

Directed by Pragabhal and produced by Prema Krishnadas under his banner PK 7, Muddy stars newcomers Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair. It was released in theatres on Friday, December 10, 2021.

