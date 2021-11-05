Mukesh Ambani and family to settle down in London permanently?

In a major development, speculations are rife that India’s richest person and one of the world’s 10 richest billionaires overall Mukesh Ambani will move to London along with his family reports Mid-Day. The MI owners reportedly performed Diwali pooja in their new London home. Mid-Day reported that the Ambani’s are expected to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park their primary residence. The property was acquired at a reported Rs 592 crore earlier this year.

The family will be dividing their time between the 49-bedroom London property and their Altamount Road home in Mumbai. "What does it say about the state of the union when Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person and one of world’s 10 richest billionaires overall with Bezos, Musk, Gates, Zuckerberg and Buffett (per Forbes World’s Billionaires List—The Richest in 2021)—decides to set up base in the UK?" wrote one user. Another commented, "How is the Reliance stock going to react to this? Indian HNIs leaving is a thing- Ambani putting one foot outside will send shock waves..."

