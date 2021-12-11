Mukesh Ambani celebrated his grandson Prithvi Ambani's birthday at farmhouse, Anil and Tina Ambani also attended the function

The great and richest family of India, Ambani's never fails to be in the headlines. They are the center of attraction in the country, everything about them is unique and special, from their wedding to newborn babies. And the last three years have been like a festival in the Ambani family.



Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got married in 2018, and Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in 2019, after the year in 2020 couple welcomed their baby boy to the world whom they named, Prithvi Akash Ambani.



And now their little mummkin has grown up, he his one years old now, the family was so excited to celebrate their little baby boy's birthday, the Ambani family decide to celebrate Prithivi's birthday at their farm house which is located in Jamnagar.



The birthday celebration was so royal which took place on December 10 as Prithvi turned one that day, many guest were present at Ambani's party, Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani were also spotted at the party.

The couple arrived at the venue with gifts for their little baby boy.