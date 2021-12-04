Multiply an IVF-tech startup launches is its AI-based platform that will replace conventional processes in IVF clinics

Multiply, a US-based startup has come up with an AI-based platform that is specially designed to enable simpler systems for fertility clinics, lesser hassles for doctors and an effortless experience for patients that provides a standard protocol to maintain a database that will be safe, secure and accurate.

This will also help the clinics run more efficiently by automating lab testing, making inventory management simple, scheduling appointments, and a variety of other features.

Aniket Tapre, Founder & CEO, Multiply said, ''There are numerous challenges to overcome while managing in an ART, IVF or fertility clinic. One of the biggest challenges is the amount of data to be handled. Multiply makes it easy to enter and organize data about the patients, their treatments, the tests performed, equipment used, and also to manage appointments, schedules, and inventory. It consolidates data from various sources in an IVF clinic such as labs, operating rooms, consulting rooms, registration desks and organizes it in an easily accessible, but secure manner. Every bit of information can be managed easily smartly and smoothly without the need for a paper trail".

is a central information facility that holds vital IVF patient information, as well as diagnostic listings, tests, and procedures that are commonly conducted in IVF clinics. Multiply provides quick and detailed documentation to doctors and other employees, ensuring that quality requirements are met for the clinic's treatment regimens.

This comes at the point when the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill, 2020 that was recently passed by the Lok Sabha, and it sets provisions for the safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology (ART) services in the country. We support this law as India currently lacks conventional ART clinic protocols. This law regulates and supervises ART clinics, in response to worries about their ethical, medical, and legal elements. As a result, infertile couples will have a better understanding of safe, secure, and ethical ART techniques.

India has become one of the major centres of the global fertility industry (ART), with reproductive medical tourism becoming a significant activity. We are all worried about possible errors in the IVF lab. Regrettably, mistakes do occur. There are increasing evidence of IVF mix-ups. Thus, there is a requirement to follow a standard protocol to avoid these blunders and to keep correct records.

This platform can simply be customised to meet the needs of individual clinics. Multiply can help the clinic run more efficiently by automating lab testing, making inventory management simple, scheduling appointments, and a variety of other features. Furthermore, it ensures smooth communication inside the clinic, allowing for improved patient care.

