Mumbai is popularly stated as 'The Commercial Capital of India '.

The city is known to nurture the aspirations of Entrepreneurs looking to establish themselves in thier areas of work.

A lot many of the Entrepreneurs harnessed orgsations that have been able to contribute to the economic growth of the region and the entire country as well, in multiple ways thus building up a robust Business Ecosystem that keeps evolving every passing moment. This Entrepreneurs are the true Gallants, because they take all the risks to create development and growth.

A Selective list of the Gallants, were honoured at 'Mumbai Entrepreneurs Award 2021' ceremony held on 04-12-2022 at a renowned hospitality venue. The activity being curated by Nova Realtime Solutions LLP, was presented by Insurance4life and Rotary Mumbai, District 3141 being the support partner.

A jury committee comprising leading luminaries in thier fields. They being Ashith Kamp, Chairman- CosmicMandala15 Group, Daara Patel, Secretary General - IDMA, Romit Barat, Co Founder - Akta Connect, Dinesh Chindarkar, Co Founder - MediaMedic Communications, Msh K, Angel Investor and Kisalay P Vora, Artist-Visualiser-Painter, undertook an exercise to select the awardees from the nominations submitted. The process was based on guidelines framed for the selection. It was criteria based and the awardees selected, represent multiple work categories.

The award Receipents-

Supriya and Sulekha Kamath of Anuradha Creations

Nikhil Singhi of Flin Technologies Pvt Ltd

Sameer Tejuja of Vunya Infotech Pvt Ltd

Gautam Harshadrai Desai of Akta Connect

Pradeep Rathi of 3i

Saugata Goswami of InvestArc Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd

Satk Roy of HyperXchange

Kapil Bhatia of Unirec

Rohit Chabria of Cebex Solutions Pvt Ltd

Sanjita Prasad of Amaltas Apparel and Accessories Pvt Ltd

Prasad Bhide of Aaji Care Home Health Services

Rajiv Mistry of Ascent Meditech Pvt. Ltd

Mohit Solanki of Bloomgreen

R.B .Mohile of CLAIMS Pvt Ltd

Vanmala Jain of Kuprkabi

Quentin Desouza of QDnet Technologies Pvt Ltd

Hemant Jhaveri of Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd

Abhishek Agarwal of Rockstud Capital

Divya Adv of Sew You

Dr Rishi Dixit of Navigene Genetics

Special achievement award for Remarkable contribution

Ashok Mohn Chairman of Ekta World Group

Rajendra Agarwal Managing Director of Donear Industries Ltd.

Sanjay Kumar Garg, Co Founder of Nova Realtime Solutions LLP, Rajendra Agarwal, D.G. Rotary Mumbai District 3141, Deepak Choudhary CEO- Insurance4life and Aloke Sasmal, India Sales Head of FinIQ Consulting Pvt Ltd spearhead the award activity as part of the orgsing team. Udayan Basu, Reputed Investment Consultant was the advisor. Sunil Goenka Co Founder of Nova Realtime Solutions LLP conceptualised tand executed the activity.

The awardees have been chosen purely on the basis of merit, on being evaluated of thier current professional activities and contributions.

This story is provided by Nova Realtime Solutions LLP. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/ Nova Realtime Solutions LLP)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor