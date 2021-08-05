NBHC makes foray into digital auctioning and trading of agri-commodities via Krishi Setu Web App

National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC) today announced the launch of its electronic application 'Krishi Setu', a one-stop solution in post-harvest agri value chain offering seamless user-experience & reduced operational inconveniencies in trade execution, through end-to-end digitized processes.

NBHC has developed this advanced e-marketplace for agri commodities, which is a result of our commitment towards taking ahead the legacy of technology-led innovation with an objective of providing all variants of digitally enabled auctions & trades.

With a mission to empower the Farmer Community & Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Krishi Setu is committed to provide knowledge-driven services for building efficiency in Auctioning/Trading of commodities, even with remote access.

It directly links buyers & sellers electronically across the country and facilitates hassle-free transactions, purely through disintermediation. Furthermore by utilising market linkages and connecting market participants viz Farmers, FPOs, Government Agencies, Corporates, Traders and Processors; Krishi Setu enables efficient price mechanism with complete transparency.

Ramesh Doraiswami, Managing Director & CEO, NBHC, said, "With internet penetration nearing 50% and the number of mobile connections equivalent to 79% of the population in India, trading in agricultural commodities is poised for a leap to the new digital age marked by ease and mobility. As a company focussed on innovation, NBHC aspires to make Krishi Setu an Amazon-like e-market platform for agri-commodities and further improve the lives of Farmers & FPOs, enabling them to make informed decisions on marketing their produce by providing them market access, transparency and post-harvest value added services."

Deepak Kumar Singh, Senior Vice President & Business Head, NBHC, said, "Krishi Setu is all set to making a difference to the agri value chain through its progressive amenities which combines farming, automation and digitalisation. This platform offers tailor-made solutions for effective process-driven risk assessment & mitigation, coupled with digital financing option. Through Krishi Setu, we are enlarging our farm gate procurement services from farmers to clientele through disintermediation, by leveraging our tech-enabled operational capabilities. We are committed to empowering farmers by opening a gateway to lucrative deals featured with fair pricing, transparency and zero compromise on the quality."

Through NBHC's pan-India reach, deep industry knowledge and tech-enabled operational capabilities, Krishi Setu provides services for an extensive range of commodities including grains, pulses, cereals, oil seeds and spices across various locations. This revolutionary platform is accessible through Google Play Store, QR code scanning and website.

National Bulk Handling Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (NBHC) is the leading integrated service provider in the agri-ecosystem in India, offering inter alia warehousing services, collateral management services, procurement & supply chain management service and other allied services such as quality assaying and certification, pest management and audit, surveillance & control.

Led by its impressive track record spanning over a decade, advantages of a strong and experienced management and the positive impetus derived from its ownership - the private equity major True North, NBHC is on its path to emerge as a key player in comprehensive collateral and total commodity management solutions.

