New book on getting rich brings unique ideas to Tamil readers

"Neengal Innum Yen Kodeeswarar Aagavillai?" (Why Haven't You Become a Millionaire Yet?), a new book on getting rich, brings unique ideas and concepts in business, management and leadership that are rarely covered in Tamil.

The book is authored by , an acclaimed journalist and writer, and is published by Thai Veliyeedu publications.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Hon'ble Minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu received a copy of the book from the publisher Mr. Kumar Rajendran, and the author Ramkumar Singaram at a function held recently at Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women.

The book has twenty-five chapters that contain real incidents, facts, and stories of achievers, their strategies for success and leadership qualities. The author presents management and business insights in an accessible and lucid style.

The book promises to equip the readers with the knowledge and skills required to get rich. The book has 136 pages. It is priced at Rs. 120. (Contact: 79047 18349).

Ramkumar Singaram, Founder and CEO of , Chennai, has been in the field of journalism and publishing for close to three decades. He writes articles, gives TV interviews and public speeches on entrepreneurship, self-confidence, self-development, and related topics. "Neengal Innum Yen Kodeeswarar Aagavillai?" is his seventh book.

