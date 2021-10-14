NHRO onboards founder of IREE group of companies as member on Board of Advisory

National Human Rights Organization (NHRO), Govt of India, onboards the Founder of I REE Group of Companies, Dr Amit D. Ojha as their new member on the Board of Advisory. The term will be beginning from October 20, 2021, and will last for a lifetime.

Recently, Dr Amit D. Ojha has also been selected as the Construction Director of the West Zone in the National committee of NHRO. This appointment had come into effect on October 13, 2021, and is subjected to the organization's terms and conditions. The founder of I REE has alongside, been conferred with Rashtriya Prerna Award 2021 as an inspiring and emerging entrepreneur in the field of construction.

Talking about these opportunities, Dr Amit D. Ojha says, "I would be using this power vested in me to my full potential and do everything possible to be with the team at all times and together we would strive to uplift the society. Our work would be aligned to make people aware of their human rights and its culture." He also said, "This is a moment of immense joy and pride for me. Being able to serve such a large audience and making an impact on their lives is something that accounts for the most selfless aspect of living for me"

The team at NHRO further added, "Having Dr Amit as an esteemed member of our Board of Advisory is an honour that we hold. We conduct meetings to schedule our agenda and review our performances periodically, where we would look forward to his guiding presence andopinions henceforth."

I REE Group of Companies over the years have successfully dealt in the construction of houses and other commercial projects on half the brokerage that other companies generally demand. Under Dr Ojha's guidance, they have grown immensely with carefully made strategies. He has made sure to help NHRO achieve all its goals, leaving no stone unturned.

The mission and vision of NHRO revolve around human rights culture and sharing its knowledge with the masses. To achieve this objective, they are continuously conducting several workshops, training programs, and events across India. They are also collaborating with high-profile dignitaries and people from various spheres during such events, and amid it all, Dr Amit D. Ojha has emerged as a name to be trusted.

This story is provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor