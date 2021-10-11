NIIT achieves 100 percent student placement for its Full Stack Product Engineering Program Batch

NIIT Limited, a global skills & talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, has achieved 100% student placement for its fresh batch of Full Stack Product Engineering program.

NIIT Digital is offering Placement Linked Full Stack Product Engineering program for Engineering Students & Graduates. The Product Engineering program is delivered via virtual live classes and is specifically designed with a methodology that accelerates learning and hones learners into becoming Day 1 project-ready Full Stack Product Engineers with deep skills.

The second phase of the programme (Enterprise Layer) involves releasing and demonstrating an interactive product, solving a real-world problem.

NIIT has successfully transitioned its customers to the NIIT Digital platform and through this, learners are able to access their learning plans and all associated content and services digitally.

This year, prominent recruiters from large MNC's continued to show faith in the calibre of the students. The highest salary offered for the program was Rs 7 Lakhs Per Annum (LPA). A total of 37 students were placed for the fresh batch of the program within an average of 8.75 days of their graduation.

On the successful placements of the students, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, "NIIT has always been committed towards producing highly skilled and deployment ready talent in emerging job roles. The recruiters continue to show faith in us and recognize NIIT's commitment towards delivering disruptive learning solutions. We will continue to work together with the industry to help our learners carve successful careers, be productive and day one Job ready."

According to Statista, in 2021 employability amongst Indian engineering graduates is about 47 percent, a decrease from 49 percent in 2020. The overall employability of the youth in the country has been stagnant at around 46 percent over the past four years. The major reason for this is that under-graduates are prepared academically and not on-the-job challenges.

The program offers job opportunities in various fields including Product Engineering, Full Stack Development, Software Engineer, Software Development amongst others.

The program's key specializations include combine programming languages, tools and engineering practices to build, test, integrate, package, deploy, and release non-trivial Web apps and more.

This is a 22-week immersive learning program for Engineering Students & Graduates, Working IT Professionals with less than or equal to 2 years of experience. The program is delivered virtually with Mentor Led live sessions using a two-way Audio-Video based virtual platform in real time. On successful completion of the immersive programs, the learners will receive a StackRoute Certified Full Stack Product Engineer certificate.

NIIT Digital is also offering a Placement Linked Full Stack Digital Marketing Programme for Graduates and Emerging Entrepreneurs, Data Science Foundation Program and Advanced Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science & Machine Learning and Advanced Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity. The programs will be delivered via virtual live classes, by Industry-led professionals, to create Day 1 job-ready talent pool.

