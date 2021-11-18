NIIT announces partnership with immerse to expand experiential training offering

NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has entered a partnership with Immerse, an open and scalable enterprise platform for VR, AR, and 3D employee experiences.

As part of the partnership, NIIT and Immerse will jointly work on immersive learning solutions for customers utilizing NIIT's expertise in developing immersive learning solutions hosted on the cutting-edge Immerse Platform. In addition to joint bids, the two companies will also collaborate on referrals, inter-party collaboration on products or services, as well as joint sales and marketing initiatives.

The two companies will work in partnership to create transformative learning experiences utilizing virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, and other experiential learning technologies hosted on the Immerse platform.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Immerse. We believe that immersive and experiential technology is the future of learning. When we combine the immersive content design and pedagogical strengths of NIIT with the powerful hosting and tracking capabilities of the Immerse platform, we can create truly transformative learning experiences that deliver measurable impact," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President at NIIT.

Tom Symonds, CEO of Immerse says, "We are delighted to have partnered with the team at NIIT to help scale immersive training content throughout organisations. Future-thinking enterprises need immersive and impactful training to continue upskilling employees and retain talent. This partnership is part of an ongoing initiative from Immerse to build an ecosystem where the Immerse Platform will empower and enable organisations to embrace the future of training in the workplace and we're thrilled to be able to progress this further with NIIT."

