NITIE's Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management to buttress India's Vision for Economic Growth

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) has achieved another milestone in its resolve for excellence with the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management in Mumbai recently by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry.

Piyush Goyal lauded the efforts of NITIE in fostering a robust R&D ecosystem to bolster industrial productivity in the country during the inauguration ceremony. Shri Goyal reiterated that with global economies becoming increasingly interdependent, building resilience and sustainability into supply chain functionalities has assumed paramount importance.

"With the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, NITIE has added another landmark to its stellar list of impeccable achievements. This Centre will play a vital role in making Indian logistics cost-competitive, expanding its global appeal and outreach and expediting India's transformation to becoming a global economic power," stated Goyal.

"The Centre will be pivotal to accelerating the journey of Indian logistics to global excellence by leveraging the potential of cutting-edge digital technologies and advanced learning techniques," added Goyal.

During the inauguration ceremony, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of the Society and Board of Governors at NITIE, delineated his vision to enable the right structure, talent and management so that the Centre can live up to the needs of the country and bring India closer to its pursuit for a USD 5 trillion economy. Shetty also mentioned the institute's aspiration towards becoming autonomous and achieving new levels of excellence.

Shetty, who is also the Chairman of Allcargo Logistics, and Gati Ltd, has been driving the transformative phase of NITIE with his dynamic and active leadership.

"NITIE has been setting new benchmarks for excellence in education in the country. The Institute has today emerged as a premier destination for training in industrial engineering. The setting up of the Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at NITIE is aimed at producing competent professionals for the logistics industry," said Shetty.

Ahead of the inauguration of the Centre, Shetty visited New Delhi where he conferred with government officials to enable developments that will transform NITIE into a world-class and globally renowned institution.

Under Shetty's leadership, backed by the efforts of Prof. Manoj Tiwari, Director, NITIE, the team is ceaselessly pursuing a single point agenda to make the institution world-class in terms of academics and industry connect, and to enable public, private and academia partnerships that are vital to boost the economy and disrupt the logistics sector with ingenuity and innovation.

Shetty said the institution is now looking ahead to many more milestones in terms of achieving autonomy, and enhancing academic and operational excellence.

In today's day and age where strategic vision, demand planning, value addition through digital technology and operational excellence are critical for success, the Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management aims to conduct cutting-edge research, knowledge creation, and capacity-building programmes to develop India's logistics sector through applied research and industry outreach to tackle real-time business scenarios.

