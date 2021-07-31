NTPC clocks net profit of Rs 3,444 crore in June quarter

India's largest power utility NTPC Ltd said on Saturday its consolidated net profit moved up 17 per cent to Rs 3,444 crore for the April to June quarter from Rs 2,949 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 30,391 crore from Rs 26,795 crore in the same period. The gross power generation in Q1 FY22 was 71.74 billion units compared to 60.18 billion units in Q1 FY21.

Average power tariff of the company was Rs 3.73 per unit during April to June compared to Rs 3.98 per unit in the same period of last year.

Plant load factor of coal-based power plants also rose to 69.68 per cent in the June quarter, up from 68.22 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Coal production from captive mines in the June quarter totalled 2.46 million tonnes, up from 2.41 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

On the other hand, coal imports rose to 0.47 million tonnes from 0.2 million tonnes.

The company's board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (Bonds/NCDs) in one or more tranches/series not exceeding 30 through private placement in domestic market.

NTPC is 51.1 per cent owned by the government. It has total operational capacity of around 66 GW with 23 coal-based generation plants, seven gas-based, two hydro-based and one wind-based stations.

NTPC accounts for 17 per cent of the country's installed power-generation capacity and 23 per cent of its electricity generation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor