Ola Electric's quality assurance head resigns abruptly

The Ola Electric Scooter Company, which is exploding in the electric two-wheeler market, has been hit hard before it's scooter hit the road. On the one hand, the company has failed to deliver Ola scooters on time. The delivery has been postponed for almost two months. The resignation of Ola Electric's quality head has come as a shock. Shockingly, Ola's quality head, Joseph Thomas, joined the company a year ago, according to people familiar with the matter. Discussions are already raging over his resignation as the delivery of scooters is already delayed.

Thomas joined Ola from Renault India, where he spent 11 years across functions such as parts programme, management, and corporate quality. Before that, he was with Ford Motor Company for 9 years. Money Control has announced the resignation of Thomas. Ola has not commented on Thomas' resignation. But according to sources in Ola, Ola is understood to be in search of a senior official for the safety and quality department. Ola wants to recruit this before Thomas leaves.

Ola Electric was scheduled to start delivering scooters to customers in October. But, Ola has failed in this. The company says it will start delivery in December, with a November deadline. This has delayed delivery by almost two months. In the first phase, the company claims to deliver from December to February. The company claims to have sold scooters worth Rs 1,200 crore. Meanwhile, Ola has started a test ride of the scooter.