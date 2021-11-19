'Ola' Top Executives are saying 'Adios' abruptly

All is not going well with Ride-hailing app Ola's, it has been plagued by some high profile exits among the top management. After the pandemic onslaught, Ola limped back to pre-covid level in September-October timeframe, though its recovery from the second wave was three times faster than first wave in comparison.

Amidst 'Ola' preparing for its high profile IPO, its General Counsel Sandeep Chowdhury has quit after a nine-month stint in the firm, this is red-herring according to experts, Apart from Sandeep Chowdhury a week or so before Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Oficer Gaurav Porwal quit the company. Other Jewel of 'Ola' Ola Electeric quality head, Joseph Thomas, joined the company a year ago has abruptly quit, Others who have quite are founding member Pranay Jivrajka, Ola Electric's co-founders Ankit Jain and Anand Shah that comes at the heel of Ola Electric's Chief Business Officer Sanjay Bhan quitting within a year.