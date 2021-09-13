OLA will provide jobs to more than 10,000 women, e-scooter plant to run by women only

Ola has taken another big step after introducing e-scooters in the country's auto market. Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of the company, said that only women will operate the Ola E-scooter plant in Tamil Nadu. For this, more than 10 thousand women will get employment in the plant. Aatmanirbhar Bharat needs Aatmanirbhar women. Also, it will be the only motor vehicle manufacturing project in the world to be run exclusively by women, said Bhavish Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal welcomed the first batch of women working in the Ola e-scooter plant by sharing a video on social media. He said that this Ola FutureFactory will be the largest factory run by women in the world with more than 10,000 female employees. This is Ola's first attempt to create a more inclusive workforce to provide financial opportunities to women. These women have invested heavily in improving their core production skills. They will be solely responsible for every vehicle manufactured at Ola Future Factory.

Citing a report, Ola chairman Agarwal said the country's gross domestic product (GDP) could grow by 27 per cent if only women were given equal opportunities in the labor force. The participation of women in the manufacturing sector is the lowest at 12 per cent. Providing and empowering women with financial opportunities improves not only their lives but also their families and society as a whole. To make India a manufacturing hub in the world, we need to focus on enhancing the skills of women in the workforce, ”Aggarwal said.



