OLX recognised by Great Place to Work among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021

India's leading omni-channel marketplace OLX, has been recognized by Great Place to Work among India's top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2021. Previously, OLX has been awarded as one of the best workplaces by the Great Place to Work, for two consecutive years, for its inclusive work culture. The GPTW for Women 2021 certification is particularly significant during the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant employment challenges and disruptions.

In India, the research conducted by Great Place to Work has focused on the state of trust in workplaces, what drives employee experience, and its impact on business outcomes. Great Places to Work is a leading third-party expert on top employer-of-choice workplaces and has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. GPTW uses a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework that reflects the very latest in workplace trends.

OLX has scored outstandingly in diversity & inclusion, fostering equity in the workplace, creating a flexible, transparent and supportive environment. One of the key initiatives taken by OLX has been the "I am remarkable" training programme for the women employees. "Being aware of our own unique accomplishments, and learning about those of others, helps us unleash the power of diversity together as a community," Anna Vainer, Founder of #IamRemarkable, which is a global Google initiative that strives to empower everyone, particularly women and underrepresented groups, to express their achievements in the workplace and beyond. At the heart of the #IamRemarkable initiative is a 90-minute workshop that helps participants learn the importance of self-promotion in their personal and professional life, equip them with tools to develop this skill set, and invite them to challenge the social perceptions surrounding self-promotion. To date, #IamRemarkable has reached over 130,000 participants, and 800+ companies, across 130+ countries, with the help of 7000+ facilitators.

OLX celebrated International Women's Day, where they hosted a female Major from the Indian Army, Vandana Sharma. In addition, OLX also organised a virtual session on gender sensitization for all the employees. The session was organised on the back of the International women's Day theme #ChooseToChallenge, to show commitment to challenge inequality, call out bias, and help forge an inclusive world. OLX leadership is put through an Inclusive leadership learning program to enable inclusive decision making where respect and recognising ideas are key cultural enablers.

Commenting on the recognition, Puja Kapoor, Global HR Director, OLX Group, said, "We are honoured to be recognised as a leading workplace for women, which comes after a challenging year. The recognition is a testament to the priority we place on fostering an equitable culture for all of our employees. Nurturing our employees and acknowledging their voices has been a valuable part of OLX's culture. At OLX India we introduced processes to check any biases during promotions and performance ratings to ensure equity and gender balance throughout the performance evaluation of our employees. Our employees are our greatest asset and we will continue to create an environment that embraces gender and diversity.

One thing the Best Workplaces for Women have taught us is that irrespective of the challenges posed by the pandemic or even the industry they operate in - they are intentional about building a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment. Voices of their women employees, the quality of inclusive practices and actions taken towards equitable distribution of power within the organization is a testimony to that," said Sandhya Ramesh, Head of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practice at Great Place to Work India.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified. The participating organizations are assessed through two lenses and, on meeting the qualifying criteria, are certified as a Great Place to Work for a period of 1 year.

Great Place to Work Institute's methodology is recognized as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations. Every year, companies undertake rigorous benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

OLX is India's number one omni-channel marketplace for pre-owned cars and motorbikes, mobile phones, household items, jobs and real estate. In India, it already has 85% market share of the C2C online trade, 80% of the pre-owned cars market share via its omni-channel presence with OLX Autos.

OLX is the number #1 buying+selling mobile Apps in India, according to Google Play Store. OLX India has won prestigious industry awards and accolades and has been recognized by the prestigious 'Superbrands' in 2016.

