On PM's 71st birthday, Samprati Foundation launches Namo Niramay campaign to supply subsidised medicines

Prime Minister and world leader Narendra Modi's 71st birthday was celebrated in Surat and across the country with a series of social service initiatives by the state government, the ruling BJP, and other organisations on September 17.

Surat's former deputy mayor Nirav Shah commemorated the occasion by announcing an exemplary initiative to benefit thousands of families in Surat.

Nirav Shah, who chairs Samprati Foundation, announced the 'Namo Niramay' campaign to deliver medicines at highly discounted prices at people's doorsteps for the next 171 days. The word Niramay means good health in Gujarati.

The campaign was kicked off by education minister Jitu Vaghani and Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala.

People can place their orders via phone call or WhatsApp, and the medicines will be delivered to them through courier the next day.

Samprati Foundation has tied up with Daily Dava for the campaign. Daily Dava will give a flat 20 per cent discount on medicines, while Samprati Foundation will bear the additional 5 per cent discount on the bill amount.

People can avail of discounted medicines by sending the doctor's prescription through WhatsApp on 9375100200. Medicines, tablets, capsules, syrups, injections, ointments, creams, drops, etc., of any brand prescribed by the doctor, would be delivered the next day. The medicine payment will be required to be made within 24 hours through online payment modes or Google Pay.

Surat's population is estimated at 65 lakh, and the number of households at 15 lakh. Assuming that only 30,000 households avail of the discounted medications in a month and spend Rs 1,500 each, the total expenditure under the Namo Niramay campaign over 171 days would work out at Rs 25.65 crore.

The 20 per cent discount would amount to Rs 5.13 crore, while the additional 5 per cent benefit would translate to Rs 1.02 crore, which Samprati Foundation would bear. The total savings would be the tune of Rs 6.15 crore.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his life to the service of people and is working tirelessly to build a new India. We believe the Namo Niramay campaign will benefit lakhs of people, and there was no better occasion to launch it but the PM's birthday," said Shah.

Surat BJP general secretary Mukesh Dalal, former Surat BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala, former president of SMC education committee Hasmukh Patel, and councillors Dipen Desai and Ketan Mehta were among those present at the campaign launch.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor