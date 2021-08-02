One Makeup Stick for eyes, cheeks and lips - RENEE launches Revolutionary FAB FACE with Rashmika Mandanna and Shruti Haasan

What if we told you that your entire makeup arsenal can fit inside a single stick? RENEE Cosmetics has yet again brought ultimate innovation to the world of beauty with its latest RENEE FAB FACE Makeup Stick.

This revolutionary product holds the best of colours & formulations to glam up your eyes, cheeks and lips, with a single stick. Combining the key necessities needed to achieve any makeup look into a compact, convenient and pocket-friendly packaging, this 3-bullet stick is the makeup revolution that India has been waiting for.

RENEE has unveiled this innovation digitally with and Shruti Haasan, along with Founders Aashka Goradia Goble, Ashutosh Valani & Priyank Shah addressing the community in the .

Out in 2 shades, DIVA and NUDE, RENEE FAB FACE is a complete package to offer versatility to your endless makeup looks. FAB FACE Diva offers a glam look with red lips, pink cheeks and shimmery eyes. While the Fab Nude is more subtle offering natural lips, a peachy flush for your cheeks and beautiful pearls to make your eyes stand out. Both the sticks boast of long-lasting, easy stroke and enhanced finish formulations, to make sure that there is never a compromise to your look.

As a brand that has shaken the barriers of the beauty world with its ground-breaking innovation, FAB FACE is a new addition to RENEE Fab series which houses India's most-loved Fab 5-in-1 and Fab 5-in-1 Nude lipsticks.

Commenting on the launch, Aashka shared, "FAB FACE for all women like me who dream to decorate their face, celebrate their beauty and transform their expression. We have created FAB FACE keeping in mind the life of modern women, and have created what we believe will let everyone achieve a professional look in a pocket-friendly way. We truly believe this is the revolution the makeup industry needs. I cannot wait to see all that our community creates using these sticks!"

Showcasing its easy-to-use and striking colours, RENEE brought Superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Shruti Haasan onboard for FAB FACE's launch. These modern, go-getter girls spoke perfectly to the brand persona and joined in to unveil this never-seen-before product.

This was supported by a first-of-its-kind digital event in the beauty industry, where Founder Aashka Goradia Goble shared the brand vision and unveiled the product to RENEE's community.

Go gaga and shop the perfect partner for your looks today! FAB FACE 3-in-1 Makeup Stick is now available on along with major e-commerce platforms like Amazon India, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra and more.

Timelessly inspired, endlessly enhanced- RENEE Cosmetics is an Indian makeup brand that's redefining beauty with its range of high quality, 100% cruelty-free, paraben-free and FDA-approved innovative range of products. RENEE believes in empowering women to own and enjoy their bold, ambitious persona and let their glam do the talking.

Founded by Aashka Goradia Goble, the famed actress and her brand both believe that the art of cosmetics is a true liberator and a beautiful form of expressing oneself in hues, tones and shades. The beauty brand seeks inspiration from timeless beauty and transforms it to meet the needs of the modern woman.

