Online PF transfer can be easily done on EPFO portal; check out the process

If you are a member of Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), you can do PF Online Transfer. When changing jobs, you will have to transfer money from your old EPF account to the new company's EPF account, so that you get more interest on the total amount of PF.

You can transfer PF money online...

- First log in to the EPFO ​​website using UAN number and password.

- Go to the online service on the EPFO ​​website and select a member EPF account.

- Enter your UAN number again or your old EPF member ID here. This will give you all the information about your account.

- Then select your old or new company to verify the transfer.

- Now select the old account and generate OTP.

- Money transfer option will start after uploading OTP.

- You can see the status online in the Track Claim Status menu.

Submit a self-attested copy of the online PF transfer application in a PDF file to the selected company or organization within 10 days of submitting the online application. The company will then approve it. Upon approval, the PF is transferred to a new PF account with the existing company.