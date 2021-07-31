Oral B launches Oral-B iO™, the biggest innovation in oral care history

Oral-B, the industry leader in oral care innovation, announces the launch of Oral-B iO™, a game-changing, completely reimagined and redesigned rechargeable toothbrush. It is revolutionizing oral care by making professional cleaning possible not just twice a year but every day.

Oral-B iO™ is a completely redesigned and rechargeable toothbrush that perfectly combines technology and experience right in the comfort of your own home. This smart dental assistant reimagines the brushing experience with the power of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology from its 'Sensational Whole-Mouth Clean' to 'Superior Gum Protection' and 'Revolutionary Real-Time Guidance'.

Oral-B iO™ strikes the right balance between effectiveness and experience, and reimagines how a brush performs, cleans and feels. The brush offers a unique blend of innovative features, such as linear magnetic drive and redesigned brush head, to deliver superior cleaning. Crafted with meticulous detail, the brush protects the gums and indulges in holistic cleaning of your mouth all with a real time AI-powered automated guidance. The brush offers a unique blend of innovative features coated in opulence that ensures people have the best possible oral health at home.

Gopalakrishnan, Kalianna, Category Leader for Oral-B India, said, "Oral B has been an industry leader in oral care innovation. With the launch of Oral B iO™, we are introducing a new era in brushing and is a monumental leap in innovative oral care technology. Oral B iO provides deeper cleaning of teeth and gums, with real time AI enabled information of which of the 6 zones of your mouth is cleaned well or not, thus giving consumers the power to take control of their and their families' oral health sitting at home."

Bringing you the experiences that promises a symphony of technology, design and AI/performance beyond the ordinary, Oral-B iO comes with these futuristic features:

* The Magnetic iO™ Drive System - Linear magnetic drive system that effectively directs the cleaning energy to the point of every individual bristle and integrates Oral-B's iconic round brush with gentle micro-vibrations for better plaque removal and an amazing brushing experience.

* Sensational Whole-Mouth Clean - Maintaining Oral-B's signature round brush head, the Oral-B iO brush head combines oscillating, rotating movements with micro-vibrations to ensure an unprecedented deep clean that reaches every contour.

* Superior Gum Protection - Smart Pressure Sensor turns red when brushing too hard and green when brushing is just right to help keep gums protected.

* Revolutionary Real-Time Guidance - Artificial Intelligence Brushing Recognition enables 3D tracking to monitor your brushing across the front, top and back surfaces of your teeth across 6 zones of your mouth guiding you to a thorough clean.

* Magnetic Charger - New, compact Magnetic Charger has click-in-place stability and provides ~3-hour quick charge.

* Bimodal Smart Pressure Sensor - An innovation that is the first of its kind to provide positive brushing feedback, identifying and guiding users to brush in the optimal pressure range.

* Smart Display with Personalized Brushing Modes - An intuitive interface that greets users, while also providing coaching and motivation throughout the cleaning process. Features up to seven brush modes for a highly personalized experience.

* Artificial Intelligence Tracking via the Oral-B iO App - Provides real-time individual tracking and coaching, thanks to artificial intelligence informed by thousands of recorded brushing sessions. Oral-B iO™ has a simple and intuitive user interface that guides consumers through a two-minute brushing session with 3D teeth tracking to ensure a professional clean feeling every time.

The new Oral-B iO is now available for purchase at Amazon. It is available in Black Anthracite with MRP starting at Rs. 15,999/-

