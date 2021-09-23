Over 3 crore taxpayers complete transactions, 1.5 crore I-T returns filed: Infosys

Digital services and consulting major Infosys said on Thursday the Income Tax E-Filing Portal has seen steady increase in usage over the last few weeks with taxpayers' concerns being progressively addressed.

Thus far, it said, over three crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions.

Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the company acknowledged difficulties some users continue to experience and said it is working expeditiously in collaboration with the Income Tax Department to further streamline end-user experience.

In September, more than 15 lakh taxpayers logged into the portal daily on average and over 1.5 crore returns have been filed till date, said Infosys.

Over 85 per cent of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication.

The portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing. A majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online.

Several critical statutory forms like 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35 as well as TDS Returns are being filed in large numbers, said Infosys.

More than 11.5 lakh statutory forms and over 8 lakh TDS returns have already been filed. Taxpayer services such as e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and functionality for legal heir, have also been enabled.

Over 16.6 lakh e-PANs have been allocated. 4.3 lakh DSC registrations and over 3.44 lakh e-proceeding responses to notices have also been completed.

Even as it makes steady progress, Infosys said it recognises ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1,200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns.

The company said it is focused on rapidly resolving these challenges while working closely with the Chartered Accountant community to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment.

"Infosys remains committed to making rapid progress and has currently dedicated more than 750 resources to this project to complete significant portions of work, in collaboration with officials from the Income Tax Department," it said in a statement,

"Infosys takes pride in partnering with the Government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country's technology capabilities."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor