Over half a million students set to participate in the world's biggest Online Junior Maths Championship by Matific

Matific, the world's leading, digital learning Maths Platform for K-6 mathematics is set to host 'The Junior Maths Championship' in India for the first time, after successfully hosting the competition for 7 years with over 10,00,000 participants in other parts of the world.

Matific has witnessed an overwhelming response in India with 2,50,000+ students and 500 schools enrolled for the competition so far. Given the massive response and the registration line up for the next 5 days the number of registrations is set to cross half a million. The championship is set to be held on 11th and 12th August, 2021 for which the enrolment closes on 8th August 2021.

Well-known school groups from the length and breadth of the country, namely Cambridge School Group; Pathways World School; Jaypee Public School; Delhi public school; Navy Children; Dhruv Academy; Silver Oaks School; Darshan Academy Group and others, have enrolled for the championship.

The Junior Maths Championship is an exciting opportunity for K-6 students of India to engage in mathematical problems in a fun and rewarding way. The Australia-based ed-tech platform is bringing the unique event to India with the aim to build strong foundational numeracy skills in primary school education and motivate the students to learn the subject through game-based learning.

The platform is further available in both online and offline mode, thus ensuring a fair outreach by making the competition accessible through an on-desk process, laptops, tablets or any other mobile device. The championship is free for all participants along with free access to the platform where students have completed 1 Mn+ activities preparing for the competition.

The winners of the Junior Maths Championship will be awarded certificates and medals to mark their participation and motivate them to pursue the subject. Winning students from each grade will receive INR 25,000, INR 10,000 and INR 5,000 for the first, second and third prize respectively.

Winning schools will secure cash prizes worth INR 4,50,000 as 1st prize, INR 2,50,000 as 2nd prize and INR 75,000 as a 3rd prize. In order to be eligible for the school and class prizes, schools must register a minimum of 100 students and classes a minimum of 10 students.

Naina Jamakhandimath, Growth and Partnerships, India at Matific says, "We launched the Junior Maths Championship in India on 15th of July with the aim to excite students about mathematics and give them a platform to hone their skills. In the span of the last 3 weeks of registrations the response we have received from the students and schools in the very first year of the championship is truly exhilarating. We are confident that this will be the biggest online maths competition in India."

Founded in 2012, Matific uses gamification as a tool to deal with anxiety related to mathematics and has an in-built AI engine that comprehends the learning pace and rigor of each student and delivers a highly personalised learning experience for all.

The engaging platform is trusted by millions of teachers and students in 60+ countries and localised to 40 languages and has proven to improve results by 34% when used in classrooms.

