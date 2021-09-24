Pahadi Local raises its first round of funding

Pahadi Goodness Pvt. Ltd. (""), a beauty and wellness company, secured its first round of funding worth Rs. 5 crores from Mudhra Ventures ("MV"), promoted by Gunapati Swathi Reddy.

The investment proceeds will be used for growth capital including marketing, promotion and new product development.

Pahadi Local has a fantastic future as it commands a premium positioning and is known for its purity promise, quality of products and sustainable footprint. This investment will allow to ramp up the sales and drive the company towards a very promising future. The current round of funding values the business at ~ INR 30 crores.

Commenting on the investment, Swathi Reddy, Managing Partner at Mudhra Ventures said, "I believe 'Make up is a choice but Skincare is essential'. For the last few years, I have been drawn to clean and organic products. I came across Pahadi local last year and absolutely fell in love with the quality. The honesty in the products and the sincerity of the people at Pahadi drew me towards this exciting opportunity. I'm thrilled to be joining the Pahadi Local family."

Official release from the Pahadi Local family said, "We are delighted to have this belief of our journey and the market opportunity from the team at Mudhra Venture led by Swathi Reddy. The investment has come at a time when the market is opening up and our current and new products are seeing great traction."

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor