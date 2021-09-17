Pan Bahar launches Kamyabi Campaign with Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff

All the widely acknowledged and popular brands go through such phases in their journey that become a turning point for them.

The 10-second teaser of Pan Bahar Elaichi has infused curiosity and excitement in every corner of the country.

The buzz around the teaser on social media is a testimony of the fact that this glimpse of the Pan Bahar Elaichi campaign is striking a chord, not only with the traders but also with the consumers across the spectrum, and compelling them to know more about it.

Everyone is excited to know even more about both the celebrities featured in the teaser. It is after a long time that a campaign has managed to get the nerves of people to an extent wherein everyone is speculating about it.

Pan Bahar Elaichi feels immense pride in declaring that the brand has managed to bring two of the biggest superstars of North and South India on a common platform. These two superstars are not only popular in India but the range of their popularity transcends on a global level.

The king of Telugu movies - Mahesh Babu and the heartthrob of young Indians - Tiger Shroff. To see them together is nothing short of a life-long memorable experience. And from the 10th of September, the entire country would be able to witness that experience. The purpose of this ambitious campaign was to bring a new life to the decades-old prestige of the brand and to enthuse new energy to the loyalty of consumers towards the brand.

The image of the Pan Bahar brand reflects a unique maturity and a composed charisma. It knows to grow with time, to change, and to be contemporary and it also has the determination to keep its values intact. For the past few years, Pan Bahar has registered a significant presence and establishment in some of the southern parts of the country. The smart consumers of South India have accepted Pan Bahar wholeheartedly.

Pan Bahar has acknowledged and greeted the love and support of south India by making superstar Mahesh Babu its brand ambassador. The Larger-than-life image of Mahesh Babu, his dedication towards working for society and his attachment with people of all walks of life is exemplary in itself. On the other hand, Tiger shroff has successfully presented himself as an icon of young aspirations and dreams.

His modern charisma along with the humility to be grounded has made him a role model for millions of people. Tiger has the spirit and courage of youth along with the trait of working towards his ambitions with a dedicated mindset. Tiger is an ideal son, a true friend, and an actor who is thoroughly dedicated and committed towards his career.

We are certain that this marvelous combination of Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff will make all their lovers a fan of Pan Bahar Elaichi. And as far as the millions of fans of Pan Bahar are concerned, they have already started to prepare for the celebration of the success of this campaign.

